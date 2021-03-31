Julia Jäkel stops when, as flat as it sounds, it is at its most beautiful. As of today, the head of the publishing house Gruner + Jahr is giving up her post. In the tenth year at the head of the publishing house, entrusted with various management positions there for twenty years, almost 25 years with Bertelsmann, says Julia Jäkel, who also chaired the “Content Alliance” of the parent company for two years: Thank you, that’s it.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

This is not an April Fool’s joke and was not understood in that way by Bertelsmann boss Thomas Rabe when he realized that Julia Jäkel, whose contract was still running for a long time, wanted to go of her own free will to – open a new chapter in her life that would not go through the development of the company in which she worked during her professional life is determined.

That is not easy for her, the farewell in the house was reportedly emotional, which has to do with the high degree of identification with which Julia Jäkel accepted her task. Ever since Bertelsmann took over Gruner + Jahr seven years ago and even before that, it had to make tough decisions. As soon as she was on the board, the “Financial Times Deutschland”, of which she was a member of the founding team, was hired. In the course of time, Gruner + Jahr parted with other titles, the publisher gave up its shares in Motor Presse Stuttgart and business abroad. Savings had to be made, editorial offices were merged, as recently the political and economic departments of “Capital”, “Stern” and “Business Punk” in Berlin. To this end, investments were made in digital business, which now accounts for almost forty percent of sales. There were new magazines in keeping with the spirit of the times (“Stern Crime”, “Hygge”, “Salon”, “Walden”, “Barbara”, “Guido”), but above all investments in online journalism and digital marketing. Julia Jäkel always knew that even in the difficult situation of the industry and the publishing house at Bertelsmann, you would be measured by (positive) numbers. She had it in her luggage, with an annual turnover of most recently (2020) 1.1 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes and duties of 127 million euros.

But Julia Jäkel not only kept her own shop busy. As chairman of the “Content Alliance”, it was her job to leverage the financial and creative synergies that Bertelsmann headquarters in Gütersloh would have from the merging of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Ufa, RTL Radiogruppe, Penguin Random House, the Bertelsmann Music Group and von Gruner + Jahr promises. Julia Jäkel had to do that in this round of the big Gruner + Jahr not getting smaller and becoming an external branch in Hamburg. Her successor Stephan Schäfer, who personifies the desired closeness above all between Gruner + Jahr and RTL, now has to continue this. He is Chief Product Officer at the publishing house and at the same time managing director for content and brands at Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. With the RTL boss Bernd Reichart, Schäfer should deliver crisp fights for positions sooner or later.

Julia Jäkel can do without that. She had enough of that. As a young boss, she asserted herself against self-confident top dogs without adopting their attitudes. She is not only interested in company figures, but in politics and society. She interfered in media politics with clever interventions (including in this newspaper), keeping an eye on the press as a whole and its importance for democracy. You go “amicably and at your own request”, it says in the message from Gruner + Jahr, and in Julia Jäkel’s case that is not a made-up phrase. We are curious how the next chapter, which she wants to open for herself, will turn out.