Julia Ituma, the post of the Igor Volley Novara player moves the web

All of Italy was shocked at the news of the death of Julia Ituma, a very young promise of volleyball. In fact, the 18-year-old passed away last Thursday, April 13, due to a tragic accident in Turkey; she was there away with her team. The investigation into the causes and dynamics of the fact is still ongoing. A heartfelt message has arrived in these hours from one of his teammates that has not gone unnoticed on Facebook and Instagram. Sara Bonifacioa central role has entrusted social media with a heartbreaking post that reveals all the affection and admiration that there was between the two companions.

In the long post, the 26-year-old addresses the young Milanese opposite directly, revealing the nickname with which they used to call her cutely: “Hello TitusI find myself reflecting for try to find a why to what happened but unfortunately I know that my questions will not be answered. The pain I feel empties me but at the same time it seems little compared to what afflicted you inside”.

And he added: “You were and are important – adds Bonifacio – I am immensely sorry for not reminding you. It takes time to accept what happened, that precious time that you reminded me of the value. And I want to sit down and reflect on you, on me, on what is really worth and I would like everyone to do it, a real examination of conscience to understand if how we act towards others every day is worthy of the life that has been given to us” .

