The media The lighthouse and The vanguard, the photojournalist Santi Palacios and the journalist Martín Caparrós have been the winners of the 40th edition of the Ortega y Gasset Journalism Awards, as announced by the jury, meeting this Wednesday at the headquarters of EL PAÍS in Madrid.

The Ortega y Gasset Award in the category of best story or investigative journalism it was for the report A family that owes nothing flees from the Exception Regime, by Julia Gavarrete and published in The lighthouse, From El Salvador. The work narrates the flight of a family from that country for fear of being sentenced for a crime of which its members have already been acquitted.

The jury has highlighted that it is “a story that exemplifies the total defenselessness of citizens when democratic guarantees disappear.” Likewise, the jury has indicated that the report focuses “on issues that can disappear in major conflicts, such as mental health or equality” and has added the “merit of the journalist to get the family to tell her their story even despite the complicated situation in which he lives”.

There has also been an impact on the work of The lighthouse“a brave medium, which does excellent journalism in a very difficult environment.”

In the category of better media coverage the prize has gone to Congo River. A journey from the sources to the mouth of the great river of Africaby Xavier Aldekoa and published in The vanguard. This is a series of reports resulting from a tour with eight stops along the 4,700 kilometers of the Congo River.

The jury has indicated that it is “a well-assembled story in which all its multimedia elements are perfectly integrated, being, in addition, very homogeneous, of a high quality in text, photos and videos”. “Each piece is in itself a valuable journalistic content and, as a whole, they form a transversal travel story in which topics as diverse as the environment or inequality are addressed.”

The jury has also highlighted the technical part of the multimedia special, with elements that facilitate its reading, and has highlighted “the merit of the fact that the bulk of the work falls on a single person”.

He Ortega y Gasset Award for Best Photography it’s for the photojournalist Santi Palacios, by an image taken in Bucha, Ukraine, for the magazine 5W. In it several bodies are seen lying on a road. At least 420 civilians were killed in this Ukrainian city in April 2022.

The jury has indicated that the snapshot “captures the horror of everyday life in the middle of a war and conveys the desolation and harshness of the conflict. It also shows the loneliness that surrounds death. It has numerous details that provide information about what happened in Bucha. It is a great photo that has a high informative component”.

In this category, the jury wanted to make a special mention to all the professionals who are covering the conflict in Ukraineas well as other wars.

He Ortega y Gasset Award for Professional Career is for Martin Caparros. The Argentine journalist and writer has dedicated 48 years to the trade, going through radio, television and the written press. He has published chronicles, reports and even literary fiction in Clarín, New York Times, International or THE COUNTRY.

The jury has highlighted that Caparrós embodies the figure of the “total journalist, one of the greatest exponents of the best Latin American chronicle”. In the almost five decades of his career, Caparrós has traveled and counted the American continent and Spain like few others, from the big cities to the smallest towns, with a vision that combines a defined literary style and a high intellectuality. These components, added to his talent for detecting stories, have turned hundreds of small stories into universal stories.

This year’s jury was made up of Miguel Delibes de Castro, biologist; Lucía Lijtmaer, writer and journalist; Elvira Lindo, writer; Isabel Calderón, journalist; Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS; Soledad Alcaide, defender of the reader; Luis Gómez, journalist and member of the Editorial Committee, and Pedro Zuazua, Communications Director of EL PAÍS, who served as secretary of the non-voting jury.

Created in 1984 in memory of the philosopher José Ortega y Gasset, the awards highlight the defense of freedoms, independence, rigor and honesty as essential virtues of journalism. Each category has an endowment of 15,000 euros and the winners also receive a work by Chillida.