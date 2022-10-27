Actress Julia Fox walked the streets of New York in a top and shorts

American actress and model Julia Fox walked the streets of New York without pants and was scolded online. The relevant information is provided Daily Mail.

So, the former lover of rapper Kanye West chose a brown denim top with long sleeves, a deep neckline and a collar shifted to the left shoulder area as an outfit. In addition, the celebrity wore bikini bottoms with strings and added a cape that was attached at the waist and covered her buttocks.

At the same time, Fox completed the look with white stiletto heels and a tote bag. At the same time, she hid her eyebrows under foundation and made styling with the effect of wet hair.

In turn, readers of the publication appreciated the appearance of the model in the comments under the publication. “Desperate woman”, “I am ashamed of her”, “Get dressed. You are practically naked and devalue yourself”, “Who walks around the city in this form?”, “Indecency is what she strives for”, “I hope she has a bodyguard with her. New York is not the place where you can go half-naked”, “Doesn’t she feel stupid?” users commented.

In September, it was reported that Julia Fox, wearing a balaclava top that bared her breasts and a fitted maxi-length skirt with a dropped waistline, walked the streets of Milan, where she arrived for Fashion Week.