Model Julia Fox tried on a dress with imitation condom packaging

American actress and model of Italian origin Julia Fox tried on a condom package in the photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 34-year-old celebrity shared a photo in which she appeared in a dress with an imitation of the mentioned yellow product. At the same time, there were numerous traces of kisses and red lipstick on the star’s body. The star styled her hair and did bright makeup in the smokey eye style.

