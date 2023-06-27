Actress Julia Fox held a podcast wearing Russian brand Red September jeans

American actress and model Julia Fox hosted a new edition of the Forbidden Fruits podcast wearing clothes from a Russian brand.

On the posted frames, the fashion model appeared in a transparent corset with a denim top and Red September jeans, decorated with red, white and yellow stripes and a barcode print on the leg. The cost of this item of clothing is 25 thousand rubles.

The stylists complemented Fox’s look with large earrings with sparkling stars and wet styling. Makeup artists, in turn, applied blue shadows to her eyes, and nude lipstick to her lips.

Earlier, the star of the film directed by Rob Marshall “The Little Mermaid”, actress and member of the musical duo Chloe x Halle Halle Bailey also appeared in public in the dress of the Russian brand Red September. The 23-year-old celebrity came out with her older sister, the second member of the group Chloe x Halle Chloe Bailey.