The actress Julia Fox, who just confirmed his relationship with the rapper Kanye west, commented that she has been a fan of the Kardashian Jenner family for a long time. What’s more, The model assured that she wanted “to be her family.”

What did Julia Fox, Kanye West’s current girlfriend, say about the Kardashian clan?

The People platform points out that Julia Fox has been a fan of the Kardashian family for 15 years, long before starting a relationship with the musician.

Julia herself would have admitted it in an episode of her Spotify podcast, Forbidden fruits, launched last December. In addition, she was proud to have enjoyed the reality show, even when it was not very well seen.

“I’m going to miss Keeping up. I’ve watched the show since it first came out in 2007, when watching it was embarrassing. I am a staunch fanatic. How I wanted my family to be ”, he commented.

Julia Fox spoke about the Kardashian family. Photo: Twitter Buzzfeed News

Julia Fox spoke about her relationship with Kanye West

The Uncut Gems actress and the musician confirmed their relationship last Thursday, with exclusive and romantic photos for Interview magazine. This news surprised netizens, as the musician had publicly said that he would try to get back with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox and Kanye West for Interview magazine. Photo: Twitter I am fashion

In that interview, Julia revealed more details about this unexpected romance, and clarified that they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. At that point, they had an “instant connection.”

“It is a lot of fun to be around his energy. It made us laugh, dance and smile at my friends and me all night, ”he said.

In this article, Fox shared quite a bit of information about his dates with West. He also explained their chemistry with hopes for their future together.

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are going, but if this is any indication of the future, I love the ride, ”Fox wrote.