Model Julia Fox appeared at the film premiere in Toronto with crosses on her nipples

American actress and model Julia Fox appeared in public in a revealing outfit and attracted the attention of photographers. Corresponding pictures are given by the publication Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old celebrity attended the Something You Said Last Night movie premiere in Toronto. For the event, the fashion model chose a black dress, decorated with cutouts on the intimate parts of the body. At the same time, she taped her nipples pastiesfrom which chains with crosses hung. The star completed her look with a red clutch and chunky shoes.

Makeup artists gave her a smoky eye makeover with gray eye shadow and silver lipstick on her lips. The stylists, in turn, loosened her hair and straightened it.

In June, Julia Fox starred in a candid advertisement for a new collection of cosmetics brand ISAMAYA. The celebrity appeared before the camera in a set of underwear, consisting of a metal bra and leather shorts with chains. Her image was complemented by piercings on the lips and eyebrows.