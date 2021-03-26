Julia Figueroa and Laura Martínez, The two Spanish judocas competing for the Olympic place in -48 kilos, today took their particular fight in the ranking to a direct fight, by qualifying to challenge each other for the Tbilisi Grand Slam bronze medal, which was won by Figueroa by ippon. The confrontation between the Spaniards required extra time. After an additional 2:43 minutes, the winner signed the final action.

Both are exempt from the first round – they are, respectively, seventh and eleventh in the Olympic rankings – Figueroa had gotten rid of the Russian Sabina Giliazova, 18th in the world, and after Belgian Lois Petit, 105, in both cases by ippon, to seal the pass to the semifinals. There, the Italian Francesca Milani (42) surprised the Spanish with another ippon and sent her to the repechage table, where her teammate was waiting for her.

Laura Martínez had surpassed the British Amy Platten by ippon in her first fight, but in the quarterfinals she fell to the Slovenian Marusa Stangar, the judoka that follows her in the standings, and went on to the repechage. In this phase, she had to defeat the Romanian Monica Ungureanu, 34 in the standings, by waza-ari to access the fight for the bronze against Figueroa.

The gold went to the Mongolian Urantsetseg Munkhbat and silver for the Italian Milani. In other pesos, in the second round of -60 kilos, Justo Núñez fell, who was exempt from the first round and who beat Guatemalan José Ramos in the next. But then he lost to Georgian Temur Nozadze.

In -66 kilos Daniel Pérez fell in his debut against Moldovan Denis Vieru. Ana Pérez Box was also released from the initial round at -52, but lost her first match to the Dutch Naomi van Krevel.