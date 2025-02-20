02/20/2025



Updated at 12:2:00 p.m.





Julia Faustynathe woman who claimed to be Madeleinne McCannwas arrested this Wednesday at Bristol airport for harassing the parents of the missing girl in Portugal in 2007.

According to him ‘Daily Mail’the 23 -year -old traveled from her native Poland to the United Kingdom to meet a friend of about 60 years in Cardiff. The Welsh city did not step on since the agents held it as soon as Bristol airport. About Faustyna weighed an arrest warrant That became effective before the stunned look of the rest of the passengers of the flight, who did not know that they were going with a girl who almost two years ago became a worldwide phenomenon.

Also known as Julia Wendellat the beginning of 2023 she began to promote the theory that she was actually Madeleine McCann. She was even interviewed in several television programs, such as the popular show of the ‘Dr. Phil ‘, in which he claimed to have evidence of being the girl who disappeared in Praia gives light in the Portuguese Algarve.

Since then, and although he ended up being demonstrated that it had nothing to do with the McCann, Faustyna has continued with her particular way to try to prove that she is the girl. In fact, he has just reactivated a social media account where he will share the results of an alleged DNA test, in which Neither Kate nor Gerry McCann They wanted to participate.









‘Maddie’ parents are reliving these days the memory of their daughter’s disappearance not only for the presence of this woman in the media. Last October Christian Bruecknerthe suspect to kidnap the girl, was acquitted from two other cases of kidnapping and rape committed between 2000 and 2017.

Fraud and marked

Julia Faustyna began her leap to media popularity sharing videos on an Instagram account in which she could not be clearer for her intentions: @iammadeleine. In her, she raised alleged evidence that related her to the girl who was allegedly kidnapped in 2007.

Aided by a strange seer, who also served as his representative, began to give interviews and statements that were increasingly attention. At the same time, the police investigated the alleged evidence he presented, although the girl’s parents never believed in them for the contradictions that were ranking along the way. Desperate, they denounced this woman of Polish origin for fraud and fraud. The social network itself where it became popular, Instagram, ended up blocking the account and itself He admitted that “maybe” was not McCann.

After asking for financial help to receive psychological treatment, it went to the media background until almost disappearing, but almost two years later it has returned strongly with the intention of making attention to it.