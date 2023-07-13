Julia Ebner (Vienna, 1991) investigates the growth of radical ideas in our societies. She three years ago she published The secret life of extremists (Today’s Topics). Now he has just released a kind of second part, for now only in English: Going Mainstream [Viaje hacia el centro]about how these ideas have moved to the center of society and cause good electoral results for extremist parties.

Technology is a fundamental tool in this process: dark forums, secondary networks, winning memes, algorithms that reward the extraordinary just to make money. Thanks to his work for the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Ebner explains in this interview the importance of those ins and outs.

Ask. How have extreme ideas been sneaking into the center of society?

Answer. What I have seen is that, since covid, much of the population in liberal democracies has become more susceptible to extremist ideas and conspiracies. It seems that some of them feel abandoned, they feel that there is too much going on. They feel in rebellion against what they would call a culture woke, politically too correct and against what they call globalist policies. But, for others, too little has changed. They rage at political inaction to address economic inequality, now exacerbated by the inflation and cost-of-living crises. Those two very deep frustrations about the status quo they push ideas that were previously marginal. It’s interesting to look at different European countries because we see an increase in far-right populist parties, including I guess Vox in Spain, but definitely in Italy with Fratelli d’Italia or in Sweden with the Sweden Democrats. It seems that with the pandemic and with the confinements there was a resurgence of conspiracy myths against politicians, established media and scientific institutions and that this crisis of mistrust that we already saw with events such as Brexit or the election of Trump in 2016 grew.

Q. What are the gateways to the world of conspiracy?

R. Anti-feminism has been one; it’s the growth of toxic masculinity, which has really been seen as an entry point into larger extremist narratives. Also vaccines and covid policies, but also the war in Ukraine and of course the economic and inflation crisis, in addition to criticism of the trans movement or other minorities.

Q. In the book it says that we are in a “digital Middle Ages”.

R. If we continue on this path we’re on, the history books of the future (if hopefully there are any) might speak of the 2020s as the beginning of the digital Middle Ages or dark ages. We are seeing a return of logos to myth, which is the exact opposite of what the Enlightenment reversed. It is a very dangerous path.

Q. Memes are a basic tool in this cultural battle. And humor is essential. It is said that it is more difficult for the left to use that resource. It’s true?

R. Yes, it’s easier for the far right to make funny memes because they can go for the easier jokes. Humor is an art in itself, but when you can go for the easy stuff, i.e. making politically incorrect jokes… it’s easier and more superficial than imagining more sophisticated jokes, which would be in line with human rights or that are not based on dehumanizing or demeaning other people. It is much easier to make fun of others than, for example, oneself.

Q. Telegram, the messaging app, appears in each chapter of the book. Is Telegram the cover of all the conspiracy information on the internet?

R. Telegram is becoming an incredible vehicle for spreading misinformation, conspiracies, and extremist content. When I started researching extremism and radicalization in 2015, it was used by jihadists and Islamist extremists. It was hardly used by right-wing extremist groups or even by the general population. It was not as conventional as now. It has almost established itself as a free speech haven for people who follow influencers far-right and whose accounts were removed from the big platforms [como Twitter]. Telegram is an information bubble. At the same time, due to the way the app works, you can now also become a personal content curator. It’s what’s called “salad bar ideologies”: people just mix what they feel best fits their world view, and then they’re already part of an anti-immigration group, an anti-vaccine group. In this way they have at their disposal all this self-selection of content, which did not exist before.

Q. Is it the main app used by this group of people?

R. I would say that it is definitely the main app for most of the current far-right movements and conspiracies.

Q. Is Telegram the end of the technological journey for the people who consume this information?

R. It’s often the end of the journey, yes. There are, of course, other very extreme fringe platforms where you might watch a video, but Telegram becomes the ultimate sounding board, where you stay with your community. There you can have both close groups and larger channels and that is where the coordination of protests against immigration or against vaccination also takes place.

The new technologies have this disruptive potential and, in addition, there is the global, health and war crisis. That combination of factors is something I don’t think we’ve seen so far.

Q. But to reach Telegram they use the main networks.

R. Yes. Sometimes it is true that you get a link to a Telegram group from a YouTube video, which might not be as radical as the Telegram group. Or in a forum, or under a tweet or a Facebook post. Also in my research on protests, in the real world, I was often invited to Telegram groups. Once on Telegram, it’s hard to broaden your audience. Their reach is greater if they run campaigns on large platforms. The big platforms have a big responsibility: to ensure that these campaigns are not amplified by their algorithms and are instead countered with voices or more moderated content. This might be less interesting in terms of getting our attention, but it is much less damaging to democracy or to minorities.

Q. If a professor tries to clear up a particular conspiracy, there is a danger that the student will look at it online and get hooked. Is it better to give a few clear rules of thumb?

R. Yes. We must look, on the one hand, at historical patterns. Looking back and seeing the different types of conspiracy myths that always resurface when we are in crisis. We often have the same scapegoats, like the Jews, for example. We need to include that somewhere in the curriculum that we teach about historical patterns. Also in terms of what elements the conspiracy myth is made up of, without going into details: which are always recurring elements. Alongside the historical patterns, there are the psychological ones: what do conspiracy myths represent in terms of psychological needs. There is always a psychological purpose that they serve in people who believe in them. There are also conspiracy theories that are not harmful, sometimes even turning out to be true. It is about recognizing when there is political exploitation or when something becomes dangerous for minority communities or for democracy.

Q. We live in a time of constant crises: economic, health, war… The internet has also implied a crisis in how we inform ourselves about the world. Which of these crises is most important in favoring this growth of extremist ideas?

R. I’d say it’s a combination. We have never had this combination before. We’ve had new technologies that were disruptive, but there was a lag, either in the way we responded to them or in the way some of them caused chaos. It even happened with the invention of the printing press, or of the radio. The radio was exploited by the Nazis, for example. New technologies have that potential. Now we are seeing that and, in addition, the global, health and war crisis. That combination of factors is something I don’t think we’ve seen so far.

