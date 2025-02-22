Julia de León, Astrophysics: “If a ten -kilometer meteorite comes to us, we are lost”

In recent days, the researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC), Julia de Leónit has become a star. Only a few hours ago, he says surprised at the IAC facilities in La Palma, a girl asked for an autograph. Perhaps because of the fame of “asteroid hunter” that has come after the monitoring of asteroid 2024 YR4, which has first activated the international planetary defense protocols.

From the largest telescope in the world, the Great Telescope of the Canary Islands, located in the Roque de los Mujos on the Island of La Palma (Canary Islands), Julia de León has obtained high quality images of this object whose probabilities of impact with the land for The year 2032 has come to increase to 3.1%. The new observations made by the Vary Large Telescope (VLT) In Chile, they have dropped the risk to minimum values, deactivating a media alarm that has lasted weeks.

We chat with the specialist within a few hours that the probabilities of impact of this asteroid against our planet have been updated.

What are the latest data at this time (Friday’s noon) about the famous Apocalypse asteroid?

The latest updates, in which we have already incorporated very good quality measures with very good astrometric precision, indicate that the risk is already below 1%. The last time I looked at it was at approximately 0.3 %.

Why has this last sudden downturn occurred?

It is quite common. In fact, we had already warned that when the first probabilities begin to calculate the values ​​fluctuate a lot. It tends to rise and then goes down again as soon as the number of measures increases. In this specific case, as has been an asteroid that has activated the planetary defense protocol, we have always incorporated any measure that has reached us with a minimum of quality. Some had more precision, others a little less, depending on the opening of the telescope with which they were obtained, and that has made the percentage fluctuate.

Is the last decrease due to the observations of the Vary Large Telescope (VLT)?

Exact. We are already looking at telescopes of eight meters or more and the data is very good. As the object is already very weak, you need great openings to be able to observe it with a good sign, and those measures are very precise. The VLT in Chile is eight meters and we also have other observations with the Great Canary Islands (GTC) telescope.

The GTC also observed it at the beginning, what did they do from here?

Yes, but those measures were not actually done to calculate astrometry, but were taken within my program to locate the object and make a spectrum to know what is done. And what I contributed was the study of the composition, but I did not use the telescope to make astrometry, they are simply three images that are acquired at the beginning to see where it is and to obtain the spectrum.

Although the risk goes down, will the GTC continue to look at this object?

Now we have asked for time to observe it expressly. We are going to try in mid -March, which is when the new moon is, which we want to do it with dark night to have good quality measures.

They will also look at it from the James Webb Space TelescopeTRUE?

Yes, we had asked for time when the probabilities were high. And they are also interested in doing this type of tests and seeing how the telescope behaves observing an asteroid of these characteristics. Although it has dropped, the probability remains of interest, especially to see what capabilities the James Webb has with such a small object and that distance.

Once this percentage has dropped to such low figures, isn’t it expected to rise again?

It is quite unlikely. In science we can never do 100%assertions, but the trend that is being observed is that it goes down as there are very good quality data. This is important to highlight it and tell us that it surely reaches zero. Anyway, we will observe it again when it approaches again in 2028.

Is the alarm level justified? Have we put in perspective what the real risk was?

The protocols have really been followed. Although it may seem a very tiny number, it is the first time that a newly discovered asteroid and that we have observed for several weeks remains above 1%. This had never happened. Apophis started with a 2.7 and, to which we add measures, that fell to zero quickly. It is a very particular and in fact case, we meet every year at a conference, the Planetary Defense Conferencewhere the scientific community that is dedicated to surveillance and the characterization of these objects establishes criteria above which the population must be notified. Because it may seem a very small probability, but it is important to raise awareness and notify, because it can be the case that this probability rises. And as soon as possible, society, agencies and governments know it, the better.

Can there have been many objects with similar characteristics or even more risk, but we didn’t see them because we didn’t have the instrumentation?

In recent years there has been a considerable effort that there are small telescopes or large telescopes but dedicated exclusively to trying to scan the sky several times every night. Because it is important, first, cover the entire sky to detect these objects and, then, with increasingly better detectors, trying to reach smaller sizes. The problem of smaller objects is that you will only discover them when they are too close and you don’t have time. In this case it measures about 50 meters, but it has the capacity to generate something similar to what happened in Tunguska, which devastated an area like practically the island of Tenerife.

You were also involved in the mission to study the effects of the first deviation from an asteroid.

I participated coordinating the observations from the ground we made before, during and after the impact of the Didymos and Dimorphos system with Dart and now in the Hera probethat we launched it on October 7 of last year, which is going to visit the same asteroid. I am responsible for one of the cameras that are on board the naver precisely to obtain spectral information in the optician, also of the surface to see what happened. We want to know how the system has stayed, if there are dust particles, even small rocks orbiting, which could be the case if we have left a crater or if we have directly charged dimorphos, because we do not know.

This possible technology is being rehearsed to divert objects in the direction of collision to Earth. If this came with more risk in 2032, could we have the tool ready to divert it?

Well, the margins we handled with Dart were between four and five years since the construction begins. As it was a test, it took longer because cameras and instruments got. But if it were just the detour you can take less, I understand that we could handle ourselves at that time, four or five years. That is a bit what would take us

If we met an asteroid that has a shorter margin, right now we would not have a defense?

Right now it is complicated. The reaction capacity is small, especially because of the early alerts. It may happen that an object of 100 meters cannot be identified until it is two months or three months to impact.

Have you not thought about having already prepared possible missions that do not have to start from scratch every time?

That also depends on agencies and funds. At the moment the idea has not been handled, which I know not. This first test has been done and well, if this continues on this path, because it is obviously an option that could be raised, we could even consider it from the scientific community.

And what is the real risk? It seems that we are acquiring awareness that we are in a very agitated neighborhood, that there are many things out there. How many small objects of these are there, what do we know?

Above a kilometer of one kilometer already decades ago that nothing new is discovered. Let’s say the census is complete. The problem is precisely above 100 meters and up to kilometer. Because those are those that can cause considerable destruction. In this specific range we estimate that we have identified less than half of the total asteroids. Precisely by what I say, it is very difficult to observe them at a large distance, due to their size.

Is it a matter of chance that there is not one on the course of collision and that we see it?

That is why we are investing and putting efforts to end the census and those telescopes are being put on, which may not be very large, but they have a great field of vision and can cover the entire sky several times every night. It goes a little out there, the planetary defense, diversion technologies, and then we will see how many there are, because we do not know.

With the seizure that has been in American politics in recent weeks, do you fear that these programs will be dismantled in some way or the guard gets off?

Well, that has already happened before. In Trump’s first mandate, they were already cut in some projects. NASA is trying to focus so that these programs are not cut.

Would it be a tremendous mistake to remove means?

Re -research media is always a tremendous mistake, no matter what we investigate.

Well, there are fields in which the consequences can be more or less tragic …

Obviously, as in health or things that we play our lives, one could say so.

Finally, it is always said that if dinosaurs had had a space agency they would not have died. It’s true?

That case was totally unstoppable. If a ten -kilometer meteorite comes to us, we are lost. It is better to pray, because come on, there is nowhere to get. I already tell you.