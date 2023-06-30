No writer in Germany evokes such contradictory feelings as Juli Zeh (49). She is a crowd favorite, easily selling half a million copies of each of her novels. Many readers see in her a kind of oracle that unrelentingly exposes social problems. At the same time, Zeh’s political stance in recent years has made her a public target of hate and assassination threats.

“You can’t really deal with that aggression and threats,” Zeh emails, who prefers to answer questions from journalists in writing. “The best you can do is try to think about it as little as possible.”

Juli Zeh was born in 1974 in Bonn, the capital of what was then West Germany, where her father was the highest-ranking official in the Bundestag. Zeh attended a private school with other children of civil servants and politicians. After school she studied law, and at the same time started a writer’s course in Leipzig.

Zeh still maintains these two careers, of writer and lawyer, side by side. In 2010, when she published novels like Play drive (2004) and Corpus Delicti (2009) when an author had already made her international breakthrough, she obtained her PhD in international law. In 2019 she was elected a judge at the Constitutional Court of Brandenburg in Potsdam.

CV

Juli Zeh (1974) was born in Bonn, where she attended a private school. She studied law and at the same time studied writing. In 2004 she made her international breakthrough as a writer with her novel Play drive. In 2007 she moved to the countryside in Brandenburg, setting of her most famous books, Our kind of people (2016) and Among neighbours (2021). In 2019 she was elected a judge at the Constitutional Court of Brandenburg in Potsdam.

Since 2007, Zeh lives with his husband, two children and a few horses in a village in one of the least populated regions of Germany in Brandenburg, west of Berlin. That region is also the setting of her most famous books, Our kind of people (2016) and Among neighbours (2021), and of her latest book, Between worlds (2023), which will soon be published in Dutch translation. Between worlds is an epistolary novel that Zeh co-wrote with author Simon Urban. In those books, Zeh describes the prejudices of highly educated urbanites towards the people of the countryside – which Zeh says she herself had before moving to Brandenburg – and their clashing worldviews.

In Among neighbours a young woman flees Berlin and a corona lockdown, to settle in a Brandenburg village. Her neighbor sings the Horst-Wessel song, the party song of the NSDAP, with a bald head, but turns out to have a heart of gold. Towards the end of the book, the young woman, who worked in an advertising agency in Berlin, rides a bicycle worth 2,000 euros and is the epitome of a metropolitan yup anyway, muses about the love she feels for her homophobic and racist neighbour. The sweet motif of the book – a neo-Nazi is also a person with feelings, a woman overcomes prejudices about a skinhead – caught on. Among neighbours was the best-selling novel in Germany in 2021 with more than 500,000 copies.

Next to it feel goodcontent and the accessible style of Zeh, the success must also have had to do with a kind of taboo break. The scenario of a young Berlin woman with a politically wrong man from the provinces will have left many readers breathless. In Germany, just a vote for the right-wing populist AfD is often reason enough to excommunicate someone. All political parties categorically exclude cooperation with the AfD. Unlike PVV or FVD politicians in the Netherlands, AfD politicians are not interlocutors. AfD parliamentarians in the Bundestag in Berlin are reportedly not greeted when they enter the elevator with CDU people. This week, the return of fascism in Germany was announced, as the AfD candidate defeated the CDU candidate in one of the smallest municipalities in Germany, in Sonneberg in Thuringia. „Ninety years after Hitler’s seizure of power […]”said the opening sentence of a prominent SPD politician.

Also read this opinion piece by Hanco Jürgens: Success AfD is not only a problem for Germany, but also for the Netherlands



With her portraits, Juli Zeh seems to want to arouse empathy for both the progressive city dweller and the more conservative or downright right-wing country dwellers. The AfD voter gets a life story and a vote in Among neighboursin Between worlds the tormented dairy farmer in the leading role sums up the problems of the Brussels and Berlin agricultural policy. her interlocutor Between worlds, a somewhat silly but successful journalist in Hamburg, turns out to have no idea of ​​her agricultural concerns. Interpreted benevolently, Zeh tries to close the gap between city and countryside. Less benevolently formulated, Zeh capitalizes on a populist sentiment: a simple and hard-working villager is scorned by the vain capital’s elite.

Silent majority

The shit storms which Zeh doewit started shortly after the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Zeh questioned the complete lockdown that was soon announced in Germany. “Initially I received quite a lot of support,” writes Zeh in her e-mail. “But in April 2020, together with scientists and politicians, I wrote an article in which we called not to restrict citizens’ fundamental rights too much and to look for alternatives to the lockdown. The reactions escalated to threats.”

Over the past year and a half, Zeh put her name to two open letters calling on the German government to halt arms shipments to Ukraine and instead move Russia and Ukraine to sit together at the negotiating table. That point of view, Zeh writes, was immediately followed by aggressive and threatening reactions.

She doesn’t get involved in the debate for fun. “I do it because I think it is so important that different voices and also different opinions are heard. Especially since a large number of people in the country share my opinion. That is just not the opinion expressed in the media. All the more important that the silent majority also has someone to speak for it.”

The intolerance of dissent in Germany is new, according to Zeh. “It saddens me that the debate culture has deteriorated so much. It is due to a fundamental misunderstanding: people believe that in the face of major challenges – corona, Ukraine, the climate – we should now all have one opinion so that we can act quickly and efficiently. Anyone who criticizes or questions something is therefore labeled as deviant, as a denier, as someone who puts on the brakes. But that’s a misunderstanding. It doesn’t go faster if you demand conformity, on the contrary. The best, most creative and most effective solutions can be found in the democratic process.”

Zeh still graces the front pages of newspapers Between worlds undiminished bestseller lists and is main guest at symposia. It is not as if Zeh has been canceled – but she has not been taken for granted since her statements about corona politics and the war in Ukraine.

The public reckoning to which Zeh fell victim more than once is also a theme Between worlds. The editor-in-chief of the Hamburg newspaper, the boss of the somewhat naive journalist, is lynched online after an unfortunate joke that someone also filmed. “Out there is a monster,” the book reads.

Zeh gives few interviews, has stage fright and keeps her roles of writer and judge strictly separate – in court she goes by her husband’s name. In a podcast, she said that she has now instructed her environment that no one calls when she is trending on Twitter again. She doesn’t look herself either, and if others don’t bring it up, she can pretend it isn’t there. Zeh concentrates on her books, her children or her horses. She has a pony that she sometimes takes for walks, like a reporter from That Zeit recently noted, who had the rare privilege of visiting Zeh in Brandenburg.

Her books arouse curiosity about Zeh’s daily routine and that of the people around her. Because the novels do not convey a very layered picture of country life. For example, Zeh repeatedly writes about men’s arms: that of the protagonist’s ex-boyfriend in Berlin Among neighbours were so thin, and those of the men of the land so muscular.

The protagonists of Zeh look at animals with the same kind of jealousy as Friedrich Nietzsche. Execute aphorism Untimely considerations could be the motto of many of Zeh’s books: “Look at the herd that grazes past you: it knows not what yesterday is, what is today, it frolics about, eats, rests, digests, frolics on, and so on from morning to evening, day after day, in her lust and unhappiness short leash to the peg of the moment […].”

For Zeh, animals and nature are such a ‘pin of the moment’, her way of being in the moment. This sometimes also applies to the rural residents, who are of course more rooted than the city dwellers: her neighbour Among neighbours “attracts the present”, “the sudden certainty that it really exists”.

Anyone who criticizes or questions something is labeled as deviant, as a denier, as someone who puts on the brakes

Losing yourself in a forest or between a herd of cows is an important recurring theme for the main characters of Zeh. When asked whether she doesn’t think it’s sad that young people nowadays can experience nature less and less carefree, Zeh replies: “Of course I think that’s sad. And that’s not just about experiencing nature: more generally, there seems to be an apocalyptic mood that hits many young people’s minds.” Zeh continues: “In spite of everything, we have daily reason in our hemisphere to be very grateful and humble, because fate has given us a lot. That doesn’t mean you can rest on your laurels. But you can draw strength from it to move forward with your sleeves rolled up. Apocalyptic moods rather weaken our powers.”

Read also: The NRC review of ‘Among neighbours’



Questioning beliefs

Zeh has a significant number of supporters who first protested the lockdown policy and are now arguing for talks with Russia. These are mainly AfD politicians and voters. But Zeh, who is a member of the SPD, seems to hear in the left-wing camp that identity politics is a fallacy and that it wants to focus on distribution issues again.

Her position in the war against Ukraine mainly stems from her knowledge of international law, she emails. “Anyone who has long dealt with international law and the emergence and resolution of international conflicts will soon come to the conclusion that there will most likely be no clear winner in the Ukraine war. That leaves three possibilities: a war of attrition, an escalation or negotiations. Of those three possibilities, I prefer the third, even if it is, of course, the choice between plague and cholera.”

One of Zeh’s biggest annoyances is the firmness with which people express their opinions. “Any doubt becomes mutiny,” she writes Among neighbours. But don’t Zeh’s positions also become more pronounced and uncompromising with time, and with the resistance she faces? Hasn’t the doubt almost become the program for her? “If you doubt nothing and question nothing, you shrug your shoulders at everything you are told,” writes Zeh. “That is not an option for me, because I am curious and I have a great urge to understand the world as well as possible. In a crisis, if everyone runs in one direction without question because someone happened to call it that, you won’t necessarily find the best solution to the problems. Some people seem to think that thinking and acting are mutually exclusive. The opposite is true. This includes constantly questioning beliefs – especially your own.”