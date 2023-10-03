Eit works. It actually works, from a ceremony that is a compulsory exercise – it is appropriate for a big city like Frankfurt to organize a ceremony for the Day of German Unity, but the 33rd anniversary is a very crooked one, and not all conceivable speeches have been given ? – to create an event that everyone who attended can consider themselves lucky. That was the case on Tuesday in the Paulskirche. The mayor was pleasantly brief, Mike Josef (SPD) said what needed to be said, he spoke of the deep thanks to those in the former GDR who brought down the regime, and also of how few people still believed in one national unity of the Germans would have believed.

Manfred Köhler Head of department of the Rhine-Main editorial team of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

But then the stage belonged to the writer Juli Zeh and the literary scholar Dirk Oschmann. Both agreed that things were not going well for Germany’s internal unity. The West saw reunification in 1990 primarily as a problem, said Zeh. The West has never changed its derogatory talk about the East, added Oschmann, who grew up in Gotha. The unity was still a miracle and, at least for him, an explosion of life possibilities.

In short, there was no interest on the Western side in approaching reunification on an equal footing, said the literary scholar, whose book “The East: a West German Invention” became a bestseller. Even today, says Oschmann, the West’s image of the East is riddled with clichés, although, for example, the proportion of citizens with a solid right-wing extremist worldview is the same throughout Germany.

Zeh: Politics focuses on the wrong thing

At eye level: This became the key term in the conversation moderated by television journalist Cécile Schortmann. Oschmann complained that after October 3, 1990, a new national anthem had not been sought for the now unified Germany, nor had a new constitution been drawn up together, which is why the 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the Basic Law next year was a difficult one for the East Germans date is. Zeh made his way back to the present. How the West has dealt with unity shows a structural pattern: there is a task that appears to be urgent and so problematic that citizens cannot even be involved. This again: lack of eye level.







The two of them finally arrived in the here and now. Zeh stated that politicians often do not concentrate on what really moves the citizens, but first of all, for example, it is about a functioning education system and the fact that trains run; in Brandenburg there is a lack of buses, schools and doctors. But such tasks are viewed as secondary, the impression always arises that there are more urgent things going on, but citizens can feel very clearly whether they are being taken seriously or not.

From there it wasn’t far to the AfD’s electoral successes and also to the question of the extent to which democracy as a whole was in crisis. It is a relatively young form of government and still has to prove itself, said Oschmann and spoke out in favor of more elements of direct democracy.

This will not solve the current difficulties, replied Zeh, and democracy has long since proven that it is the best form of government, but one must refrain from understanding politics as pedagogy. There it was again, eye level, and Oschmann also agreed: the citizens should be taken seriously.

It was all drawn in somewhat broad strokes, a lot of things were left unsaid, not once was there any mention of the current excitement par excellence, the wave of refugees, but it was so much more than could be expected from a ceremony. So on this Tuesday the Paulskirche was exactly the house of democracy, which is actually supposed to be built next door with highly complex concepts. The mayor said at the beginning that he had the feeling that the Germans had become tired of democracy. At least not if democracy is still able to organize festive events with musical accompaniment, which then unexpectedly turn into such thoughtful discussions.