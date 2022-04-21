Home page politics

Of: Jacob Koch

Split

Critics of the Hamburg FDP boss Michael Kruse could be thrown out of the party. Kruse wants to talk to the JuLis first. Under conditions.

Update April 20, 2022: After the Hamburg FDP boss offered talks to his critics, things do not seem to have calmed down by a long shot. Kruse (“My hand is stretched out”) approached the four members of the Young Liberals (“JuLis”) at the beginning of the week – but not without conditions: Kruse publicly demanded that the new JuLi state boss Theresa Bardenhewer, ex-JuLi Boss Carl Cevin-Key Coste and the deputy JuLi bosses Nils Knoben and Gloria Teichmann withdraw their alleged defamation. They had accused him of “political cleansing” and “abuse of power”.

Now the four JuLis published in return an explanation – and also make demands. The statement states that they have apologized several times for the choice of words. Do that again here. “But we stand by our criticism,” they add. So that joint talks can now take place, “the party exclusion procedure should first be discontinued”.

In addition, the presidency is expected to send a letter of apology to all FDP members, with the exception of Michael Kruse. We also “expect an apology” regarding the possible damage to the four persons mentioned as a result of the initiation of the arbitration proceedings. If a conversation takes place with Kruse, this should be moderated by a “neutral person”.

FDP Hamburg: Party leader Kruse goes on the counteroffensive

Update April 19, 2022: FDP leader Michael Kruse goes on the counter-offensive: “My hand is outstretched,” Kruse said surprisingly in the direction of his critics, the four young liberals (“JuLis”). The 38-year-old had previously declared himself biased in the vote on arbitration proceedings in the state board – and left the ugly matter to his deputy. So far, Kruse has not wanted to make a public statement. But the nationwide sensational headlines from the Hamburg state association – including the involvement of the FDP veteran Gerhart Baum – have now apparently led to a rethink.

However, Kruse now criticizes his critics: “In the past week, my management style was compared to that of Nazi criminals. A red line was thus crossed for the state board of the Hamburg FDP. It was – as the state board has repeatedly explained – not about substantive disputes or even the suppression of other opinions,” said Kruse. But he also demands that the four young politicians take back their – in Kruse’s eyes – defamation. There has been no reaction from the Young Liberals (“JuLis”) so far. It can be heard from circles in the youth association that the offer only came from the press. reconciliation in the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg* looks different.

FDP Hamburg: Now ex-Interior Minister Gerhart Baum turns on

Update April 16, 2022: The quarrels in the Hamburg state association of the FDP escalate and become more and more explosive: After the FDP state executive initiated arbitration proceedings with the aim of expelling four politicians from the Young Liberals (JuLis), they now send a nationally known supporter into the race: ex-minister of the interior and FDP legend Gerhart Baum. The 89-year-old will legally represent the four young liberals.

Baum said in a first statement: “Different opinions and the exercise of freedom of expression within a party are not grounds for exclusion, as the experience of the last few decades has shown,” said Baum. And further: “It harms the FDP if it reacts with the sword of the exclusion procedure instead of facing up to these disputes.” Above all, the former Interior Minister (1978-1982) criticizes one point in particular: “It is completely absurd to these members to take away the membership rights with immediate effect.”

Nationwide attention for this dispute is certain: Michael Kruse (left), party leader of the FDP Hamburg, and ex-Interior Minister Gerhart Baum. (24hamburg.de assembly) © Laci Perenyi/imago/Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

FDP Hamburg: State board for arbitration proceedings – only one dissenting vote

Update April 15, 2022: The party exclusion of the four Kruse critics could become more and more realistic. At the extraordinary meeting of the FDP state board on Thursday evening, April 14, 2022, a large majority voted to initiate arbitration proceedings – the clear goal of these proceedings: exclusion from the party! 15 members voted “yes”, only one politician voted against, several members of the board did not take part in the vote. Hamburg’s FDP leader Michael Kruse himself had declared himself biased in the vote.

Ex-JuLi boss Carl Cevin-Key Coste, whose criticism of this sensational process flared up nationwide, told our editorial team: “From a legal point of view, I would have advised the state board against this approach. But for my last accurate legal assessment, I also lost my speaker title,” Coste said. The party exclusion procedure is the “ultima ratio”. The immediate exclusion of four people “without prior statement of reasons” is a process “that, to my knowledge, has never happened in the Federal Republic.”

Original article from April 14, 2022: Hamburg – The Liberals have had a difficult time in the Hanseatic city since the last general election: the party also failed at the five percent hurdle in Hamburg as a result of the quarrels surrounding the then Thuringian short-term prime minister, Thomas Kemmerich*. Only one MP represents the party in Hamburg’s state parliament thanks to a direct mandate – the party’s representative in the Bundestag is the Hamburg FDP leader Michael Kruse. And he currently has a problem: the Young Liberals (JuLis). At the core of the dispute, Kruse is accused of authoritarian behavior and abuse of power. Now four young FDP politicians are to be thrown out of the party – shortly before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the party “capable of governing with all democratic partners”*, there is a veritable crisis at the FDP Hamburg!

National association: FDP Chairman: Michael Kruse Result citizenship election 2020: 4.9 percent Result federal election 2021: 11.4 percent

FDP Hamburg: Four politicians about to be thrown out – JuLi boss appalled and shocked

An extraordinary board meeting of the FDP Hamburg was scheduled for Thursday evening, April 14, 2022. In it, the 21 members, including the member of the Bundestag Ria Schröder and ex-HSV*-President Carl-Edgar Jarchow, requested to initiate arbitration proceedings. This is directed against four members of the party – four “JuLis”: the new country leader Theresa Bardenhewer, ex-JuLi boss Carl Cevin-Key Coste and the deputy JuLi bosses Nils Knoben and Gloria Teichmann. All four should no longer belong to the FDP.

There has never been such a process, said JuLi boss Bardenhewer radio station NDR 90.3. She was horrified and shocked by what party leader Kruse was doing here.

FDP Hamburg: Criticism of party leader Michael Kruse – “substantive conformity”

The argument flared up after Kruse announced that to sue against the Corona hotspot regulation in Hamburg*. As a result, Carl Cevin-Key Coste, until recently the head of JuLi and now a member of the FDP state board, described the initiative as “a PR campaign and unworthy of a party based on the rule of law”. Apparently too much internal party criticism for the taste of Kruse – and the state executive in Hamburg. Coste was removed from his post as legal policy spokesman. “The last few days have shown how critics are dealt with in the FDP: that we are being put under pressure and trying to silence ourselves,” said Coste afterwards.

Hamburg’s FDP boss Michael Kruse and the JuLis – the relationship is currently considered to be burdened (24hamburg.de assembly) © Markus Scholz / Armin Weigel / dpa

July Vice Nils Knoben then spoke of a “substantive synchronization” of the FDP Hamburg according to Kruse’s ideas. “After Mr. Kruse put massive pressure on our state chairman in the last week, he has now decided to carry out a political cleansing in the state executive board. As Young Liberals, we cannot condone such behavior. Young people should be deliberately silenced here,” says Knoben. He later apologized for the choice of words.

JuLi boss Bardenhewer: “I can’t put up with such an abuse of power”

And the criticism of Kruse goes even further. In particular, the Personalie Coste should be a thorn in the side of the head of state. According to the JuLis, Kruse is said to have tried to have Coste withdrawn from the FDP state executive as a JuLi representative. “There has never been such interference by the FDP with the JuLis. Political blackmail must not be a means of intra-party communication,” said JuLi regional head Bardenhewer. And further: “Especially as a young liberal feminist, I cannot put up with such an abuse of power.”

Kruse himself does not want to say anything about the process. At the request of our editors, it said: No statement! Only this much is known: The management of the national association is currently delegated to his deputy Andreas Moring. By the way: Despite an announcement to the contrary, Michael Kruse will not sue against the Corona hotspot regulation in Hamburg. A lawyer commissioned by him had assessed the prospects of a lawsuit “at the present time as not very promising”, said the head of the FDP Hamburg on Thursday evening. *24hamburg.de, 24RHINE and merkur.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.

Note: The article has been updated several times since it was first published on April 14, 2022, 7:50 p.m.