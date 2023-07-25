There is no doubt that nature holds, despite the multiple discoveries that have been made so far, thousands of mysteries, one of them being the what would we find if we could travel to the center of the Earth today.

Despite the fact that, for years, scientists, researchers and other scholars have been focused on analyzing the phenomena that occur outside our world, the truth is that we still do not know much about what happens on Earth.

Thus, despite the fact that years and years of studying planet Earth have passed, to date there are many mysteries to solve, such as the fact of what we would find in the center of the Earth if we could travel to it today.

Thus, as you will remember, the Earth is made up of layers, something like an onion, and, as far as is known up to now, life has only been found on the first layer: the crust.

Thus, it is considered that the deepest point of this first layer of our planet is the so-called Kola super deep wellin Russia, which is considered the deepest hole ever drilled.

Jules Verne style? What would we find if we could travel to the center of the Earth today/Photo: Pixabay

Thus, passing through the different layers that make up the Earth, from the crust, the lithosphere, the mesosphere, the upper hand and the lithospheric, the lower mantle, the asthenosphere, and the outer core, we would be able to reach the inner core.

The inner core of the Earth is, until now, one of the greatest mysteries of the planet we inhabit, being a superdense ball of solid iron and nickel as hot as the sun surface and a little smaller than the Moon.

Jules Verne style? What would we find if we could travel to the center of the Earth today/Photo: Pixabay

The The pressure in the center of the Earth is so intense that the metals come to crystallize, thereby forming a solid sphere in the center of the Earth, so it is likely that we will never reach this site, taking into account that the conditions are inhumane, bearing in mind that it has a temperature of 6,000 °C and a pressure of 3.5 million atmospheres..

For all of the above, it is very possible that no probe created by humans can access the Earth’s core, although it is considered a world of glass suspended in a metallic sea.

The best amazon deals? just click this link.