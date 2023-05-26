FC Barcelona has not had the best performance on the field in the last two days. It is clear that once the club has won the LaLiga title, the bulk of the squad has entered a state of total relaxation, except for some players who are looking for individual recognition. The rest of Xavi’s players don’t play anything else on the field and that explains why the Catalans have fallen unanswered against Real Sociedad and Valladolid.
More news about FC Barcelona
The reality is that everyone within the club is already thinking in the first instance about the holidays and then reaching their teams. Once the FIFA competition time is over, the market time will come and several club players will seek to clarify their future within the squad. One of them is the French Jukes Koundé, who had been speculated to have asked to leave the institution, however, the public position of the French defender has been clarified by himself.
Jules affirms that at no time has he had contact with Xavi, Mateu Alemany or Joan Laporta to ask for his departure due to his disagreement with being a winger and not a central defender. The Frenchman affirms that his intentions are to continue within the culé squad, despite rumors that they will place him out of Barcelona this summer at his own request and with suitors throughout European football. Despite these statements by the Frenchman, the reality is that the noise regarding his future continues to sound.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Jules #Koundé #pronounces #rumors #point #departure #Barcelona
Leave a Reply