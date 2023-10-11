FC Barcelona has suffered a couple of punctures at the beginning of this 2023/24 season, and despite having gone to the transfer market to reinforce the most needed positions, several players have been injured and this hampers the team. Xavi’s set. The last to fall is Koundé, who left injured in the match against Granada.
What injury does Jules Koundé suffer?
As reported by FC Barcelona after the tests carried out, Koundé suffers a sprain on the inner side of his knee. “The tests carried out have shown that he suffers a sprain to the internal lateral ligament in his left knee.” the club informs with a statement.
How long will Jules Koundé be out?
At the moment what is known for sure is that he is not traveling with France for this national team break. Although the club has not set a return date, the estimate for this type of injury is usually 5 or 6 weeks of absence, which if confirmed would mean that he will not be for the classic on October 28.
What games does Jules Koundé miss?
Apart from the matches with the French national team in the next two weeks, Koundé is at risk of missing at least three quite important matches. The first would be against Athletic Club in the League, then against Shakhtar in the Champions League, and finally the classic against Real Madrid.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
October 22
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
October 25
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
Champions League
|
real Madrid
|
October 28
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
