The history of the relationship of humans with dogs as companion animals dates back thousands of years, and it has only grown closer. But it has not always been a model coexistence, especially in the scientific field, where it has been a first-rate ethical problem.

Approximately 30,000 years ago, one of the best-known cases of artificial selection in the evolutionary history of humanity occurred. “Dogs went from being considered objects and prisoners, to then being friends and even, now, to being members of the family,” says the British zoologist with a smile. Jules Howard (43 years old, Northampton, United Kingdom), who in 2022 published the book wonderdog (wonder dog, in English). The author now launches the Spanish version, A Wonderful Being: A Scientific Look at the Dog-Human Bond (geoplanet), of that historical and emotional chronicle about the paradigm shift that has occurred in the relationship between both species. And how that has even altered the way science is done.

Howard, who responds to EL PAÍS by videoconference, studied evolutionary biology at the University of Liverpool (United Kingdom) and specialized in frogs, although his passion for scientific dissemination has led him to talk about the entire animal kingdom in media such as the BBC I already write weekly in Guardian. I have used the word owner before, many times, to refer to our relationship with dogs. But I have noticed how researchers, in recent years, refer to dogs as companions or volunteers in experiments and they are treated with dignity and rights”, exemplifies the scientist. “It is an undeniable symbol that the situation has changed,” he adds.

Ask. In evolutionary terms, the human relationship with dogs is recent, but it has been very beneficial for both.

Answer. We will never know how it started, but we can see how stray dogs live on food leftovers; which leads one to think that wolves, in the past, also took advantage of them quite well. The situation of dogs in our culture right now is fascinating, they have invaded it at all levels, they can become members of our family, and we mourn them as a person. They have risen to a new level that we don’t have a scientific word for yet.

Q. Can we talk about codependency or mutualism, since both are predators that help each other?

R. Yes it is. We are two very social species. It is true that it seems that there is a codependency there, although not for all dogs or humans. As if we were in tune, evolutionarily speaking. Yes, I think that in a way we have adapted together, since we produce similar stimuli to each other. And it appears that the first successful domestication of canids by humans possibly occurred 20,000 years before the domestication of cattle and donkeys or horses. Which makes for an incredible feat. Clearly, we got something from that relationship with dogs, and that has been caught up in the archaeological record: people were already buried with their dogs thousands of years ago. That suggests a deeper connection.

It was a very fruitful relationship, which generated a special connection, a bond. They helped us hunt and guard, of course, but possibly also played with the children, which are patterns that can be seen in every culture around the world, regardless of continent. The brain of dogs is similar to ours, like mammals. It is adapted for other purposes, but they are also omnivorous predators with high nutritional needs. This need I think played a vital part in this relationship, as a reward, for many, many years.

Q. Regarding the special human-dog connection, can it be a way to perceive all that reality that escapes the human senses? A way of accessing the part of nature that is left out for us, like they open the door to that another world.

R. I suspect it’s hard for us to imagine dogs’ perception of reality, based primarily on smell, that way they interact with the environment through their noses. If in humans there is this ability to evoke memories, due to the link between memory and smell, which can lead us to reminisce about our childhood, isn’t it like this but overdeveloped in dogs? In the last decade, MRI studies have shown areas of the brain of dogs that light up in a similar way to that of humans. That’s why I find it a fascinating subject: it’s hard science, but it also has some poetry, there is beauty in this type of research.

Q. In the book, he mentions that it is problematic to affirm that animals dream, does scientific study lag behind due to prejudices on a question that perhaps is clear to people who live with dogs?

R. Yes, it is curious, and it reflects the problems that science has with reductionism. It’s interesting, in many ways. If you live with a dog, it is obvious to you that they have feelings and emotions. I think one of the problems science has is that 30 years ago it was a very reductive science: it operated with big ideas and reduced them to small rules to make it work. It is a useful methodology, but it lags behind and creates problems when approaching certain problems.

If we start from the assumption that all animals are simply less elaborate versions of ourselves, less complex beings or even infantilize them, when it comes to research, it is very difficult to prove otherwise. Dogs remind me of Swiss Army knives because they have a lot of adaptability, being predators, and also all these abilities that allow them to interact with us in multiple ways. That is something very different from other animals.

The mirror test, the ability of an animal to recognize itself in the reflection demonstrates its self-awareness, sounds ridiculous now, but it was used as the universal measure; sure, a dog fails, but with urine they would do better than us

Q. Do you think there is a certain snobbery in refusing to study how an animal feels about the world around it? In the book he mentions the blindness of only wanting to understand them through the human prism.

R. About 40 years ago, consciousness became a big topic for many psychologists and other brain scientists. Knowing what an animal looks like has become a very important question for science, and to be honest, it’s still a really important subject. Scientists devised different techniques, such as the mirror test [la capacidad de un animal para reconocerse en su propio reflejo demostraría autoconsciencia] and some other techniques with which they tried to find out. That became the kind of science I grew up with. Now it sounds ridiculous, but before it was thought that the only ways to answer that question were, that something like a simple mirror is the defining characteristic of whether an animal understands itself.

New generations of scientists began to challenge that paradigm and found reasons why the mirror test is probably not the best tool we have. Dogs don’t seem to pass the mirror test, but if you put urine on them they’ll do better than us. Dictating about the animal’s self-awareness, solely on the basis that it fails the mirror test, is a crime against our mutual relationship.

Q. Darwin himself was already aware of this special relationship, in Victorian times, and other evolutionary biologists of the day were too.

R. There’s an alternate universe in the labs, in which if you’d followed that Darwinian science we probably would have understood dogs a bit sooner than we did. But we didn’t go that way. At that time, the shape of the skeletons of the different mammals was enough to see a common ancestor from which we all come. If in that we are so similar and we are so closely related, why shouldn’t we also be so in the brains. I see the Pavlov era as a kind of detour, actually, within that larger shared history.

Q. The portrait he makes of the use of animals in Pavlov’s operations or Skinner’s behaviorism is not flattering, even for the science of the moment.

R. I think the animal rights movement now has a lot of similarities to the anti-vivisection movement of that time. I would say that it is one of the oldest culture wars that we have in the western world. A movement that is 150 years old and that will continue.

Q. He cites a fascinating story written by Darwin in 1871 about a dog that “in the agony of death caresses its master, and undergoing vivisection, licks the hand of the operator.” […] that man, unless he had a heart of stone, must have felt remorse until the last hour of his life.”

R. Yes. Fascinating and terrifying. He didn’t get caught up in that debate, though he probably sided more with the dogs. A colleague of mine had to sedate his pet because she was already very old and sick, and he told me that the animal never stopped licking his thumb when going to anesthetize it to sacrifice it.

Q. Looking ahead, where will this relationship go?

R. Thanks to scientific knowledge, we will not go back in our relationship with animals, because we already know a lot. The future of research lies in understanding how these animals live in their habitats. Although it is also true, and veterinarians and scientists have already warned him, that there will be legal problems with non-human animals that have more rights than now: bites are problematic, as they are instinctive reactions, how to legislate if it does not fall on their legal guardian? I see it as an observer and it can generate conflicts. The only thing we can hope for is more scientific information and better evidence.

