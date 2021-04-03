The Seville got up from the double whammy in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League and now tries to give a thread of continuity to his brilliant season in League. Its objective was and is a post for the next edition of the Champions League. As much as the classification invited a candidacy for the League title just at the gates of the previous clash against him Athletic. In that 2-0, a piece of that aspiration that Lopetegui never accepted fell apart. And the reality is the same now, on the eve of another high-flying crash. There are eleven points of distance between them and the sights are different with ten days ahead. The project led by Julen lopetegui and by Monchi. And looking to the top was never a sin in Nerve. Not even an unattainable aspiration. For this, it must reign in clashes like the present and thus hold on to a context of hope in the nearest future.

Nervión will experience today a duel between the most reliable teams in The league defensively. But Lopetegui believes in his cards to damage the robustness of the leader. Has a In Nesyri released with his best scoring numbers, Suso intends to give a touch of attention to Luis Enrique with more winks of talent and Ocampos has too many outstanding accounts with Simeone. Even Papu Gomez wants to reserve dances for this last leg of an exciting season.