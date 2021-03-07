“We are at the limit”, he said Lopetegui with bitterness in the previous one with some resignation and a trace of bitterness. At the physical limit, as indicated by the 9 changes that the Basque coach was surely forced to make in the Martinez Valero with respect to the eleven that succumbed in the Camp Nou. At the psychological limit, it could also be verified: it was a Seville blunt, out of ideas, and barely able to create chances for one of the weakest rivals in First. A Sevilla that received two goals without opposition to end up falling with clarity and justice in one of those fields in which the victory of those who want to enter is presupposed Champions.

That Champions that continues to dispute and whose round of 16 arrives in DortmundIn a company, going back to that 2-3, which, seen in recent times, surpasses the category of feat to become almost a utopia. The Champions, that crucial 4th place, will have to continue to take care of it in the next league matches, as important or more important than Tuesday’s in German soil. Because five days after the complicated bid against those of Haaaland the derby is coming, no less, against a Betis who can also get closer in the table if he manages to win tomorrow at Alaves. Something unthinkable just a few weeks ago, when everything seemed rosy, or red-and-white, and sevillismo even dreamed of The league. The limit has come and he wants to dress like an abyss.