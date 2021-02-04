Julen Amezqueta, cyclist from the Caja Rural-RGA team who suffered a fall in the French GP La Marseillaise, has been discharged from hospital after being operated on in Pamplona. The Navarrese suffered an accident that broke his right clavicle, as well as a broken left wrist, reports his team in a statement.

He was immediately transferred to a Marseille hospital where a first assessment was carried out and the next day he was taken to the San Miguel Clinic in Pamplona, ​​where he underwent more medical tests and finally on Tuesday he was operated on by the Mutua Navarra traumatologists Ángel Recarte and Pedro Lecumberri. This Wednesday, after some last diagnostic tests, he was discharged.