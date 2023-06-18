Jukola | Stora Tuna won and made Jukola relay history

Emil Svensk passed OK Linné’s Lukas Liland at the end of the anchor leg.

Porvoo

Swedish Early on Sunday morning, OK Stora Tuna achieved its fourth consecutive victory in the Jukola relay.

Stora Tuna came out on top in the anchor section, when Emil Svensk passed OK Linné Lukas Lilandi. Linné had been leading the relay since the third leg.

Brothers ran in the Borlänge team Jesper Svensk, Joakim Svensk, Viktor Svensk and Emil Svensk as well Olle Kalered, Anton Sjökvist and Henrik Johannesson.

OK Linné, who bowed out at the end, took the message Reto Egger, Miloš Nykodym, Rasmus Andersson, Oskar Sjöberg, Lucas Bassett, Albin Ridefelt and Liland.

Helsingin Suunnitajat was third in the team Tuomas Heikkilä, Einari Heinaro, Topi Syrjäläinen, Arttu Syrjäläinen, Brother Fabric, Mathieu Perrin and Olli Ojanaho.

Stora Tuna is the first team in Jukola’s relay history to win four consecutive victories.

Tampereen Pyrintö was the best three times in a row 1961–63 and Kalevan Rasti 2012–14.

