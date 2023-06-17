Jukola | Secret training is a mistake that no one should ever make

If a competitor were to run away from secret training in a prohibited area in Jukola’s terrain, the sports community’s judgment would be merciless. “There wouldn’t be much to do with orienteering anymore,” says world champion Janne Salmi.

Orienteering is a sport whose core can be damaged not only by the use of doping but also in another way.

“If an orienteer were to complain about having visited a forbidden area, they would be rejected”, a top orienteer from previous years Janne Salmi tells.

“There wouldn’t be much to do with orienteering anymore. It’s such a fundamental violation of the entire ideology of our species.”

In the forbidden area, Salmi refers to the competition terrain, which the orienteers have no business with before the Games. The terrain is banned from competition and training even years before the h-moment.

Thus is, for example, in Jukola’s message, whose organizing rights Porvoo received in 2018.

The event was supposed to be organized a year ago, but the corona pandemic moved all granted Jukola messages forward one year, starting in summer 2020.

“It may be that some value competitions are even longer, but in them the organizers can ban many different areas,” who represented Finland at the World and European Championships Otto Simosas tells.

“The athlete does not necessarily know which of them is the competition area itself. After all, this has been known as an area, that it is exactly this area,” he continues, referring to Jukola’s terrain.

The competition area is located southeast of Porvoo, in an area of ​​almost exactly ten square kilometers between Epoo village center and Seitlahti and Voolahti.

Exercise ban is valid in a slightly wider area, where those moving under Jukola’s message may come across checkers.

“A lot of work is done there. Yes, it will show if there is traffic in that direction”, the competition director of Jukola’s message Kalevi Ilonen says.

“Of course, there is no separate guard – or at least it is not told. It’s up to everyone to judge whether they’ll get caught. They say there are enough observers.”

Ilonen reminds that the competitors prepare for Jukola on the training ground, where the organizers have designed the tracks, and where movement is free.

“The organizers make practice maps that are as close as possible to the competition terrain. That’s the operating model”, adds Salmi.

“ “Top orienteers follow the rules very well.”

Otto Simosas competed in the orienteering World Cup sprint in Estonia 2017.

Thought about finding ticks using a map in untraveled terrain is a built-in feature for navigators. That’s why I’m not interested in the gray area.

“I would say that it is strongly so. At least I don’t know anything like this, and especially the top orienteers follow the rules very well,” says Simosas.

“I can’t believe that anyone would take that risk,” adds Salmi.

Ilonen has been orienteering since the 1960s, and no information about breaking the training ban has reached her ears. However, he continues that everything is possible.

“Orienteers are the same people as others, although sometimes you think that we are somehow better. A person is always a person. It’s not good to brag too much about it.”

Orientation the rules of the sport state that a competitor may not have an immediate advantage over his fellow competitors due to his knowledge of the terrain or the map.

Such a competitor must evaluate his advantage and consider his participation. Simosas, who was born in Porvoo and represents Tampere Pyrintö, therefore stays aside from the actual Jukola.

“I will run in the joint start on Sunday morning, but it has been clear to me for quite a few years that I will not run in that top competition,” he says.

Simosas says that the decision was self-evident, even though the area is unfamiliar to him. He has only been to the southern region, and even there years ago, i.e. before the training ban.

“There is a really old map of most of the terrain area, and I’ve never even been there, but this was more of a decision of conscience.”

“ “Of course, you make your own maps, design race tracks and stuff like that, but that’s what everyone does these days.”

Current technology makes it possible to get to know the competition ground even without visiting the restricted training area with the help of various databases and satellite images.

“Of course, the top teams plan their performance as dry training and imagine routes based on old maps. It’s completely allowed,” says Ilonen.

“Of course, we make our own maps, design race tracks and such, but that’s what everyone does these days. It’s part of the preparation,” Simosas adds.

According to Salme, the use of the old map is an essential part of preparing for the competition, when the teams consider different scenarios of how the tracks could go.

If there is no map or it is very old, for example Suunnistusliiton can help map registerof the Land Surveying Office map location or the MapAnt service Terrain map.

Two Salmi, who has won a world championship, four World Championship silvers and one World Championship bronze, says that studying maps is a really big part of top orienteering these days.

“I would say that the best orienteers spend at least as much time studying maps as they do physical training and orienteering practice,” he says.

“That’s hundreds of hours a year when the maps of the most important upcoming competitions are rotated and courses are planned for them. So many hours a day.”

When Salmi participated in his first World Championships in 1995, getting to know the maps was quite marginal. Often only a basic map was used, which “wasn’t a lot of fun”.

“I believe that I have spent several dozen hours per World Championship on that type of preparation. And today we are talking about hundreds of hours.”

Strait has worked with top orienteers even after his competitive career, first as the head coach of the Finnish national team and now as the manager of the Norwegian national team.

Over the years, he has noticed an almost exponential growth in familiarity with maps. Familiarization is so deep that there is no time for work or studying.

“There is a huge difference between the athletes. Someone Kasper Fosserwhich is number one in the world at the moment, almost lives with maps,” Salmi gives an example.

The 24-year-old Norwegian has won two World Championship golds and a total of seven World Championship medals. He rotates the maps of the upcoming games and different GPS routes every day by the hour.

“That way, he creates a similar bank between his ears, so that the best solutions are always found as quickly and as correctly as possible,” says Salmi.

Jukola will be organized this year in varied and versatile terrain, which even has some open rock areas.

“However, not to the same extent as in Finland proper. The valley areas are denser and more demanding,” says Ilonen.

“The goal is Jukola, which is demanding in terms of orientation. The track masters have tried to create a challenging performance venue that requires skill and the ability to keep pace.”

A giant-sized mass event has its own orienteering special features. According to Ilonen, peesasing and its amount often speak to the laity during the night message.

“In message orientation, we are at the same time, and distractions make it more demanding. If you focus too much on the other person’s performance, you suddenly find yourself on the wrong track.”

Jukola’s relay on Saturday, June 17 at 11 p.m. Venloje’s relay starts at 2 p.m.