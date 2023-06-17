Jukola | Red-hot IFK Göteborg ran to victory in the hot Venlo relay: “I heard there was nothing to worry about”

This year, the Swedish club that already won Tiomila successfully defended the victory of Venloje’s relay.

Porvoo

On Saturday Venlo’s relay, which was run in hot weather in Porvoo, proved that the Swedish IFK Gothenburg is the hottest club team in women’s orienteering in the world.

Quartet Ingrid Lundanes, Simona Aebersold, Sanna Fasth, Sara Hagström left OK Linné’s second team almost five minutes behind.

“It’s exciting how quickly the mood can change from excitement to relief,” said Hagström, anchor of the Gothenburg club.

“I made some small mistakes, but when I went near the stadium before the last lap and heard on the announcement that there was nothing wrong, I tried to enjoy the rest of the journey.”

IFK Göteborg was the best women’s team also in Tiomila, which ran at the end of May, and in last year’s Venloje relay. Fasth and Hagström were also involved a year ago.

Aebersold, who previously represented Tampere Pyrintö, now won his first Venla.

“I never won this with Pyrinnö”, he said and praised his team for being strong.

For the best Kalevan Rasti from Joensuu guided the Finnish team in Epoo’s terrain, who finished third.

Foursome Cecile Calandry, Ida Haapala, Marika Teini, Mia Niittynen lost second place by eight seconds.

Haapala, who switched from Espoo’s Suunna to Kalevan Rasti for this season, found Venloje’s relay tough physically, and not so much in terms of orienteering.

“The surprising thing was that I didn’t actually see anyone, even though I went on the second leg,” he said, adding that the track was roughly as expected.