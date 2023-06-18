Jukola | Pishkanisks found a thirst-quenching malt tick: “After all, the price level is reasonably high”

Porvoo

Thousands a line of headlamps cut through the dark summer night around the village of Epoo, southeast of Porvoo, when a herd of bulls ran into the forest in Jukola’s message.

The steps of the orienteering people led towards the cross also in the competition center. There they found a malt wort, a thirst quencher for pitch necks for almost three decades.

“Mallasrasti is a really nice place. A lot of people and acquaintances from different teams gather here, when they come to meet friends and take it easy either before or after the performance”, Turku Metsänkävijöt Ville Honkanen summed up the tick’s popularity.

Honkanen enjoyed his first beer even before the start of Jukola’s relay.

“I myself save after the performance. The colleague relaxes before, which is also quite good”, the person who carried the message in the ranks of the Wiipurian Osakunta Juho Myyryläinen said.

Ville Honkanen (left) and Juho Myyryläinen visited maltasrasti before the departure of Jukola’s relay.

A beer, lonkero and cider lovers were offered a drink at the price of eight euros a can. 20 centiliters of sparkling wine went for 12 euros and a bottle of champagne for 75 euros.

“After all, the price level is reasonably high, but if someone here in the middle of the field and land is freezing these things, then there is not much competition here either,” said Honkanen.

“Definitely after the performance. The price list is reasonably expensive, but it’s well deserved by Bisse after the performance”, added Myyryläinen.

A significant amount of money has traditionally flowed from Mallasrasti to the organizers’ coffers.

Jukola’s message websites according to the pot has been from seven to even 75 percent of the entire event’s proceeds.

The heaters in Jukola’s new sauna heated up to around 90 degrees.

On Saturday The Venloje relay, which ran in the afternoon, was completed in almost 30 degree heat. Sweat also flowed as a central part of the Jukola experience in the saunas.

“We have nine saunas here, and then that one bigger new sauna, where there are places for about 50 people”, sauna major Magnus Ådahl presented in the afternoon.

The area was empty at that time, because the larger side of the sauna section was used by the women running the Venloje relay, while the men had access to the two saunas on the smaller side.

The parts were changed at the time of Jukola’s message. At that time, men got on the bigger side.

“If we really crowd now, then probably 250 will be put on the ferries at the same time,” Ådahl said.

Metsäkirko’s Jukola mass was organized on Saturday evening at 9 p.m., i.e. two hours before the start of the Jukola relay. The tent area in the background.

A newer one the temperature of the sauna was kept at about 90 degrees. Visitors to the long tent sauna were tried to be pampered with 80-degree baths.

“It’s probably easy to do during the day, but at night it can be a challenge to maintain that temperature,” Ådahl predicts.

Competed in the colors of IK Örnen Henna Finland headed to the pool after his hot message session. Suomi, satisfied with her performance, visited the sauna with her friend.

“I went to the one where you sat in the back and it was a bit like being on a train. There were two platforms without a partition. It was a bigger space like that, with really good saunas.”

“And the swimming pool was great – such a suitable recreation. The 20-degree water was a really sweet experience after a hot day and sports performance,” he added.

The public watched Jukola’s message on the video board between Saturday and Sunday.

Swimming pool is another of the novelties of Jukola’s sauna department. The portable pool manufactured by Muovi-Simola is one of the solutions visible to the masses of the Hiiliviisas Jukola project.

“Part of the glass fiber resin has been replaced with recycled PET plastic, which means that a new material is being tested”, Regional Development Director of the development company Posintra Topi Haapanen said.

There were 64 free electric bus routes from the center of Porvoo to the competition center, with a calculated capacity of 75 people per bus. So there were 4,800 places.

The capacity corresponds to 960 passenger cars.

“We want to learn how to make a major event with as small a carbon footprint as possible. We try things out with companies and at the level of the competition organization.”

“ “We want to learn how to make a major event with the smallest possible carbon footprint.”

The sun rose on Sunday morning in Porvoo at 3:48 am. The tent area was buzzing throughout the night.

Carbon wise In Jukola, we are not talking about emission compensations, but voluntary climate actions. It is possible to buy biochar at the Jukola store for five euros.

“It allows you to cancel your own emissions. Biochar can be used as a soil conditioner, and it does not cause the problem of double counting,” said Haapanen.

According to Haapanen, the biochar bought in Jukola will be used for land development in Porvoo together with the city of Porvoo.

“So the benefit of these units to be purchased will be as close as possible,” he said.

“We wanted to bring small concrete actions that everyone can do if they want, and then the companies produce what they are doing as carbon-wise as possible.”