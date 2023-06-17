Jukola | Almost 30 degrees heat made the Venlo relay difficult – exhausted competitors were brought to the emergency room

Both competitors and spectators must remember to drink plenty of water in Jukola, first aid manager Senja Kangas instructed.

Epo the village southeast of the center of Porvoo was bathed in the sun on Saturday, when the women ran their Venlo relay as the traditional opening distance of Jukola.

The sun shining from a cloudless sky raised the temperature to close to 30 degrees.

“The weather I hate the most is this hot sunshine. It’s always been the heaviest for me”, who ran the opening leg in the ranks of Hiiltomies Vilma Pesu said.

“It’s not exactly my favorite, but I’ll manage now somehow, like I always do”, Maijan Matkat team opener Mervi Pesu added.

Sonkajärvi’s Pahka took the relay in the first leg Venny Rissanen emphasized the importance of refueling when preparing for the competition.

“It was quite tough, but luckily there was a drinking station at two crossings. It made it a lot easier.”

17 years old Rissanen participated in his second Venloje message. Two years ago, he ran his own orienteering as an anchor. As an opener, there is more going in the hose.

“The checks were found just fine. There were no major mistakes besides a few bends. The run didn’t go well in that weather.”

Pesut, mother and daughter, emphasized the importance of drinking points in the heat race.

“Pours water on the neck, wets the shirt and head. Drink and throw water on your face, it’s always refreshing,” said Mervi Pesu, 50, with the experience of dozens of Jukola summers.

“I survived there just fine. I used all the drinking points, poured water on it and drank. It made things surprisingly easy,” added Vilma Pesu, 19, who participated for the fifth time.

Skiing- and Mervi Pesu, who has competed at the world’s top level in orienteering, knows that refueling is a balancing act.

“You have to remember to drink a lot beforehand. On the day of the race, it’s really not okay to drink, that [vesi] no lounging in that stomach.”

“Fortunately, there was a little wind, and it wasn’t as bad in the forest as I thought beforehand,” he added.

In addition to the heat, it is also important to consider the wind, first aid officer Senja Kangas reminded.

“We don’t find ourselves weathering this heat in the same way. You have to take that into account and protect yourself with clothes and put on a hat,” he said.

Venlojen the national team orienteer who was part of Kalevan Rasti’s team, which finished third in the relay Marika Teini considered the first heat race of the summer really heavy.

“Perhaps I had the same feeling of too much yachting: you have to catch the tip, the couple of minutes that made the difference. Maybe I should have left a little more calmly.”

Kangas instructed both competitors and spectators in Jukola to drink at least every hour.

“If you normally drink two liters a day, now you can almost double it if you sweat a lot here.”

Elite runners go as hard as they can in the forest anyway, but they know how to refuel better than hobbyists.

“If it starts to feel like I’m getting tired on the terrain, then you really need to rest. You must not run at the expense of your health,” he reminded.

To the emergency room several competitors who ran too hard during Venloje’s relay were brought in according to Kanka.

“They come here on foot, we refuel them here and then they leave on foot. Of course, we give them instructions that they need to refuel more.”

The public following the mass event must also remember the importance of refueling in the heat. However, you have to be careful with alcohol.

“You have to be a little more careful on the malt check side,” Kangas said, referring to the traditional “beer tent” of Jukola’s message.

In Porvoo, a handsome brick building served as a tent.