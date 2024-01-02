“We did everything in our power to bring the project to completion in the best possible shape,” wrote the team, which however also denounces a series of incorrect behaviors against the developers and members of the publisher.

The team's decision comes shortly after the announcement of the closure of the publisher Versus Evil, which had handled the publication of Stray Souls and which is cited, moreover, among the reasons that led to the conclusion of the operations.

The Polish team Jukai Studio author of the recent survival horror Stray Souls announced the closure precisely in the days around Christmas, citing “several reasons” behind the decision which go beyond the simple economic side.

Not just economic problems

Stray Souls has an interesting atmosphere

“Both we, the publishing staff, as well as other developers and our loved ones have been constantly attacked by harassers who have threatened us, just as some members of the community have also been tormented by persistent messages and emails”, reads the communication.

“We understand that you do not want to continue to actively support us for the reasons mentioned,” the developers reported, who further added that the matter is now in the hands of lawyers and therefore cannot be addressed in more detail.

Anyway, Stray Souls will continue to be supported, at least as far as basic features and security updates are concerned, despite the official closure of the Jukai Studio team. Apparently, there were no layoffs with the closure, considering that all the founding members decided to go their separate ways and will continue to operate separately and, evidently, there were no employees.

Stray Souls was launched last October, it is a survival horror game with a rather classic setting, with an interesting atmosphere.