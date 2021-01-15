Humahuaca, the emblematic city of the province of Jujuy, launched its summer tourist season, with proposals for outdoor walks through iconic natural sites, always in compliance with biosafety measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, community authorities reported.

The Serranías del Hornocal, Inca Cave, Peñas Blancas, he Cerro de las Señoritas and the Devil’s Bridge are some of the impressive landscapes that can be explored from this historic city of the Humahuaca.

The start of the summer season in the north of Jujuy coincided with the fourth Sustainable Tourism Network Meeting, in Humahuaca, which involves community and rural tourism service providers from the four regions of the province.

The typical streets of Purmamarca.

During the meeting, the participants were able to enjoy the flavors of dishes made from quinoa and milanesas de quesillo, among other gastronomic products, and learned about the circuits run by the community members of the area.

He Secretary of Tourism of Humahuaca, Pablo Aizama, who received the visitors, told Telam that launched the season “with the premise of keeping our sites open and for this we have to comply with biosecurity measures.”

The communal official said that in the first days of January a family tourism was mobilized, which travels in cars. He also affirmed that visits to the town’s museums or to witness the blessing of the figure of San Francisco in the historic Cabildo Humahuaqueño, as well as walks through the Cathedral church and the Monument to the Heroes of Independence.

Hornaditas and Juella, Quebrada de Humahuaca

“During the month of December many people from Jujuy visited us and as the days went by, visitors from Córdoba, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán and Salta began to arrive, always recommending that they use the chinstrap and maintain social distance,” he said. .

However, before the eventual arrival of the second wave of coronavirus infections, the challenge that is presented to the tourist sector of Jujuy is to generate confidence and bet on local tourism. With much uncertainty, Jorge Spinassi, member of the Chamber of Hotels and restaurants of the province of JujuyHe referred to this and indicated: “The hotel and gastronomic sector had a lot of expectations, but reality is showing us something else. The level of people arriving in Jujuy is very low.”

He stated that despite the fact that the epidemiological situation in Jujuy accompanies and despite the efforts made by the private sector to attract tourism, “the uncertainty and mistrust make tourists stay at home. We do not know if tomorrow they will close us, or they won’t shut us down. “

Purmamarca, Jujuy, Quebrada de Humahuaca, tourism (Shutterstock)

Spinassi expressed that the star of the summer is always the carnival because it attracts thousands of tourists. This year, as a consequence of the pandemic and restrictions, an event of such magnitude is impossible and that will also have a negative impact on the sector. While the government authorized the ritual activities With protocol, Spinassi estimated that it will be difficult for Jujuy to comply.

“Beyond the protocols, people go by idiosyncrasy, the carnival is part of their essence and their life. Hopefully the authorities know how to handle it intelligently,” he said.

