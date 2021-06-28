In the Casa Rosada they tell a joke about Gerardo Morales from Jujuy that actually hides a compliment: “He is not a Peronist just because the day he went to join the Basic Unit was closed”they joke. Furthermore, they describe him as a “very practical provincial leader and very aligned ” with the National Government.

They only bill you for not having helped in the repeated requests and procedures so that Milagro Sala, the reference of the Tupac Amarú organization, who is currently serving house arrest and who this Sunday was not able to vote for Jujuy Justice.

Despite the good relationship, the original intention of the National Government was that Peronism could achieve a good performance in the election of Jujuy. It was impossible.

Gerardo Morales at the celebration on Sunday night with Facundo Manes and Martín Lousteau.

It was sought that the different sectors were ordered, but the internal one was stronger and Peronism was presented divided into 6 ballots.

Thus, the Casa Rosada chose not to get involved in the Jujuy election and avoided being associated with a defeat.

It is more: in the Government they assured in the night of this Sunday that the electoral result in the North province did not appear on the radar by Alberto Fernández when we have the information.

“His only subject is the pandemic”, said to Clarion an official who was this Sunday at Quinta de Olivos with the President.

The triumph of Gerardo Morales placeholder image in Jujuy enthuses to the opposition -especially to the UCR in its internal fight with the PRO in Together for Change-, but also to the Casa Rosada: it is just like what had happened three weeks ago in Misiones, again re-imposed a ruling party in an election.

That allows the Front of All keep the illusion to make a good choice in the September PASO and the November general elections, despite the wear of almost two years of management in the middle of the economic crisis and the pandemic.

“I would not trust myself so much if it were the ruling party”, said a radical who participated in the celebrations with Morales in Jujuy.

Close to Alberto Fernández they said on Sunday night that the result was a reconfirmation of the theorem that they repeat the most in the Frente de Todos after the 2015 and 2017 elections and which states that if Peronism is divided, it loses.

Internal positioning



For radicalism, on the other hand, the triumph was especially valuable.

In the UCR they understand that it positions them in a different way in the intern with the PRO and that it also allows them to get rid of the uncomfortable backpack that they do not know how to govern.

While the PRO is a boiler, the UCR transits a unpublished inner calm.

With three clear national references – Mario Negri, Alfredo Cornejo and Gerardo Morales himself – who have a oiled relationship, the party bets to show strength now stand another way in front of their Juntos por el Cambio partners.



Luis Naidenoff, Gerardo Morales, Alfredo Cornejo and Mario Negri.

Although the most well-known figures in the opposition coalition are those of the PRO, the UCR pretend to fight the candidacies for the legislative ones.

Like Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, they no longer recognize him to Mauricio Macri the power of the pen.

Furthermore, they believe that internal disputes between their partners favor them.

“Many thought that the PRO was a car that only walked on the highway and had no mud”mocks a radical leader who wants the UCR to be the backbone of Together for Change.

Morales in particular, in addition, the victory serves to position himself in the race for the presidential of 2023, aspiration that does not hide.