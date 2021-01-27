A six-year-old boy drowned this Tuesday in Jujuy after falling into the river Yala in the town of Los Nogales, located about 18 kilometers north of the capital city.

According to police sources informed Télam, the tragic event occurred around 3 p.m., at which point a 911 call was made.

According to the witnesses who were in the place, a mother tried to cross the river with her two children when they were surprised by a strong stream of water he accidentally threw one of them.

Personnel from Section 54 and Firefighters attended the place who tried to rescue the baby, but he was dragged by the river, whose flow had increased due to rains recorded for those hours.

Police officers began to walk downstream in search of the boy and one kilometer from the place they found his body held back by a large stone.

Personnel from the Emergency Medical Attention System (Same) who attended the scene found that the child had drowned.