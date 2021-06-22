The anime of Jujutsu Kaisen ended on the highest possible note. His last episode was a complete visual spectacle. All thanks to the expertise of the studio’s animators and designers MAPPA.

The work of this company allowed many to know the work of Gege Akutami in a fantastic way. So much so, that the manga is one of the best sellers of this year. Many are now aware of the adventures of the good Yuji Itadori.

The fame of Jujutsu Kaisen grows day by day

The point is that while the original print continues, the anime is on hold. It will be until December that a movie will be released, which is not actually a sequel to the television series.

It is more of a prequel, since it is based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0. In this one not only well-known characters appear, but also some new ones, and the protagonist is different from Itadori. Similar quality can be expected in terms of fit.

Jujutsu Kaisen clarifies how long the hiatus will last with a letter from its author

While many wait for the continuation, or focus on the manga – which is on hold for the author’s health – some talented have dedicated various tributes to it.

There is no lack of cosplays, and of course, the fan arts. Like the ones we share with you now, which are a contribution of @gyunyulaine. What this amateur artist did was take the characters from some of the tapes of Studio ghibli, but characterized as other well-known ones.

Studio Ghibli is an institution in the world of anime

Inspiration clearly comes from movies like Grave of the Fireflies, Howl’s moving castle Y Spirited away. Among the characters involved are himself Yuji Itadori, as well as Megumi Fushigoro, Gojo Satoru, Yuta okkotsu and more.

The characteristic style of this animation house is obvious. It’s a good representation, though Gojo it looks too ‘quiet’. That appearance does not go so much with his personality.

It is quite crazy when it comes to it. When will the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen? The rest of Gege Akutami it should last about a month.

However, the goal is for you to rest and regain your strength. Exactly what your condition is is not known, so it may take a little longer. As for anime, nothing can be expected until after its first animated film is released.

