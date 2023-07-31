We well know that Fortnite is a veritable gold mine of collaborations: we go from real-world stars to video games and TV series that have entered the world of battle royale from Epic Games and, now, it seems that a new anime is about to make its debut in this world.

Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisenanime and manga that has reached the peak of its success in the last period, so much so that, for a few weeks, an official video game has been announced, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

According to a recent rumor, three of the characters from the anime and manga are about to become Fortnite skins: Let’s talk about Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro.



We invite you to take this information with a grain of salt as it has not yet been done official statements by Epic Games, currently working on the collaboration between Fortnite and The Elder Scrolls.

The leaker BarbieHarpFNin addition to reporting the existence of this collaboration, shared some interesting images which depict the three new upcoming skins. In addition to the skins, as per tradition, other themed accessories such as backpacks and ice axes should be available.

Will this collaboration really come? We have reason to believe that the odds are highgiven the success that the anime and manga saga is enjoying in the last period.