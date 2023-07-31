













Jujutsu Kaisen would be the next Fortnite collaboration | EarthGamer









That is what other people who advance information about this Battle Royale shared. Among them was Barbieharp, who went so far as to publish three images related to this new information.

According to this second informant, the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen that will come to Fortnite They are Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo.

We recommend: Fortnite will have Terminator skins.

All of them will be available in Chapter 4 Season 3 of the game. The package that includes Nobara will have a discount, since it will go from 2,300 to 1,800 paVos.

This will include, in addition to his appearance, the Signature Straw Doll as a pendant and one of the weapons he used in the manga and anime.

Fountain: Twitter.

In this case it is the species of Chipote Chillón del Chapulín Colorado, not its traditional hammer, which will take the place of the beak.

As for Megumi Fushiguro, her package will still have a discount, since it will cost 1,900 paVos, not 2,500 which would be the regular price.

The pendant that it will include is Kon and the appearance of the beak will be similar to a sword. Regarding Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen It has no price for its package but its pendant is known.

This is the one from Sweet Selection. Of course, this information that we share with you is far from official. It is necessary to wait for Epic Games to confirm this information about the content of Jujutsu Kaisen for Fortnite.

Fountain: Twitter.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is not the only rumored content of the game for Chapter 4 Season 3. Some time ago we shared that Terminator will come to this title. Well, it is something that is already confirmed and you can see it in the advance in this note.

Apart from Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)