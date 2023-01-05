Jujutsu Kaisen is the original work written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, whose anime adaptation was in charge of Studio MAPPA. The project quickly became very popular among the community, due to the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen It has special villains, however the mangaka has already clarified that, unlike other shonen, his work will not turn the villain into “good”.

The power of friendship is something we have seen in several shonen installments, and this concept refers to the fact that in the end, the bad guys and the good guys have a frank conversation in which they share pain and experience. After the argument, the anime villain vows to make amends, changes, and life goes on. However, it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen will follow a different course.

And it is that sometimes the power of friendship is too implausibleand despite the fact that the works have been good, the end betrays its essence or simply presents it badly.

Some time ago, Gege Akutami gave an interview for a French magazine, in which he commented on the plan in large outlines about what awaits Jujutsu Kaisen, their final battles and their villain. Here is what he commented:

“Unlike Naruto, where the hero talks to the villain [Obito] and even ends up making peace with him, I find it highly unlikely that Sukuna would be able to accept Yuji or the love of others. It is impossible for him to atone for his sins.

He also pointed out that his characters are really evil and that is why they would not be able to change for anything, even less for a simple conversation that exposes the goodness of humanity, to mention an example.

When does the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

The dark world of Itadori will return on July 2, 2023. Furthermore, we also know that we will see Gojo and Geto in their teenage years.

The season will have two parts. Between 22 and 26 episodes are expected.

