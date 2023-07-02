













This combat-focused title is fully 3D and to participate you need to make 2vs teams. 2 with the powerful sorcerers of the saga, who use ‘cursed techniques’ when fighting.

However, Bandai Namco also mentions that some cursed spirits will be involved in the match. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash it is the first console game in the series and will be available on all major systems.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen launches prior to its second season premiere and we are already excited.

This is how it can be enjoyed on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam. According to the company, this game will let fans play and relive the story and action of the anime.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

So that Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash understands the experiences of Yuji Itadori and his friends facing the Curses that plague present-day Japan.

Something the game stands out for is sticking to the visual appearance of the series including visual effects.

According to what was announced, it will have 15 fighters and will stand out for offering intense action and explosive animations. Players are free to choose the teams and the combinations of each.

Embrace the power of Cursed Energy!

Jujustu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over fifteen characters in 2 vs 2 battles with high impact Cursed Techniques! #JJKCC pic.twitter.com/DhNtWlEC9W — BANDAI NAMCO Latam (@BandaiNamcoLA) July 2, 2023

In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash there is a wide variety of combo attacks and combos. The fighter combinations have unique synergies and power dynamics.

By completing battles the level of the fighters increases and more powerful attacks can be unlocked.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Misaki Kai, a producer at Bandai Namco, said that MAPPA’s work ‘it is the perfect anime to jump into video games’ and highlighted its fidelity to the original content.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

