The sorceresses of Jujutsu Kaisen They are truly unique. It is not only his skill on the battlefield, but also his mettle and his well-defined ideology. Each one has her own experiences, and because of them, the women manage to emerge as very outstanding and authentic strong characters.
Before the dark scenario that lies ahead, I think you could find your ideal waifu from Jujutsu Kaisen. This test is limited to the most predominant anime characters, so Don’t be surprised by the absence of some killer sorceresses.. Without further ado, I leave you the test:
What time would you talk to your partner?
Why would you fight more with your partner?
After a tense discussion, who speaks first?
What color would your partner wear on the first date so that you feel like he or she is your perfect match?
How do you pay the bill on the first appointment?
What stands out to you most about your partner’s personal grooming?
What would you do to celebrate your birthday?
Why did you fall in love (like that, cliché) the last time you went out with someone?
Nobara Kugisaki
Your waifu is a very independent person, so let’s not even talk about jealousy. She is also a person who takes care of herself a lot, so she doesn’t need a knight errant. Enjoy stable and healthy bonds, as well as mature enough to invite each other to progress in every sense, are you ready for it?
Maki Zenin
A tough girl who is going to have reservations, caution and a little indifference. Your type of waifu is definitely going to require a little bit of alertness because she might focus on something else or have enough pride to pay “too much” attention to you. However, your waifu is one of those very admirable girls who is skilled in everything. Lucky! Are you up to it? Waters with avoidant attachment.
Mei Mei
Wow, you’re the type of waifu that requires total dedication, attention and wallet, wild, dangerous! So you have to be too kind, you know, no 50 and 50 when paying the bill. Furthermore, your waifu likes details, in addition to a very busy dynamic, she is also the traveling type!
Kasumi Miwa
Your waifu should be kawaii, very kind and with a huge heart. And you must be very devoted and kind to her for everything to work well. You are the type who enjoys smiling wildly and walking through the parks without many worries. Furthermore, without a doubt, your ideal partner will pay attention to your kind essence, much more than your critical thinking and even your physical appearance; You should reciprocate in the same way.
Shoko Ieri
Your ideal waifu is quite dark, a brave person who is definitely not afraid of anything and who exercises fair treatment for everyone. You know, she’s the one who enjoys horror movies and silence. Your waifu is reserved and very interesting. He knows how to manage his emotions very well and communicates in an appropriate way.
What do you think about it? Do you think you could be happy with this waifu from Jujutsu Kaisen?
We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: What curse would you be according to your personality?
Jujutsu Kaisen 237: What happened in the manga?
The last chapter of the manga allowed us to see Sukuna facing Kashimo, after the loss of Gojo Satoru. However, in addition to An intense battle between electric shocks, an interesting conversation began to overshadow the movements.
The strongest sorcerer Jujutsu Kaisen shared the same doubts that the god of thunder now asks Sukuna, the king of curses, who has just received the chaotic tool again: kamutoke.
“If you are not weak and do not need anything from others, How do you manage to relate to them? How can you come to love?” asks Kashimo.to which Sukuna only responds with evasion, does being strong mean being lonely?
After this, we know that Kashimo is at his limit, while Sukuna shows his true formHow will this duel that has both of them at their physical limits end? ¡Jujutsu Kaisen is at the peak of its history!
