The sorceresses of Jujutsu Kaisen They are truly unique. It is not only his skill on the battlefield, but also his mettle and his well-defined ideology. Each one has her own experiences, and because of them, the women manage to emerge as very outstanding and authentic strong characters.

Before the dark scenario that lies ahead, I think you could find your ideal waifu from Jujutsu Kaisen. This test is limited to the most predominant anime characters, so Don’t be surprised by the absence of some killer sorceresses.. Without further ado, I leave you the test:

What time would you talk to your partner? In the morning, to know if we will have more availability during the course of the day. At night, to catch up on what happened during the day. All day! Even if it's just an exchange of stickers. A little while in the morning, another in the afternoon and another before going to bed. When she has time. Why would you fight more with your partner? Because it's very stupid. Because we always do what she says. Because it is very cold. Fight?

Because he always does what I say. After a tense discussion, who speaks first? Her, either to apologize or to demand answers from me. I don’t think we would ever fight to that degree.

Yoooo. He would never talk to me first. She always gives him a little anxiety. It depends on the problem. What color would your partner wear on the first date so that you feel like he or she is your perfect match? Something that means danger! Red nail polish is enough! Pink, lilac, or a cute color. Black. Let it go as it pleases, haha! That color thing is very superficial. In some seasonal color, you know, very contemporary girl: trends. How do you pay the bill on the first appointment? The person who invited and even orders dessert. Exit by exit; What matters is the time, not what is spent on each one. Perhaps the best thing would be to opt for a date at a museum, or somewhere where we don’t buy anything.

To each his own. 50 and 50. What stands out to you most about your partner’s personal grooming? Its naturalness is its great charm. Nails always impeccable. That she dyes her hair. The hardcore eyeliner. Her very flirtatious clothes! What would you do to celebrate your birthday? A trip to the beach! A horror movie marathon! Music at night with a little wine and the starry sky. Whatever she tells me, the joke is that SHE enjoys it. But, you will definitely receive a coffee and flowers. Cook something very delicious and a handmade gift, like those little jars full of little notes. See also Yuji Naka has been arrested once again | Atomix A day full of beautiful activities! Why did you fall in love (like that, cliché) the last time you went out with someone? She had a very cute habit of arranging her hair… The truth? HIS SMILE, YES, I’M CUTE, SO WHAT? She was very beautiful… her perfume was fabulous. I was having a very wonderful conversation! Truly unmatched, and well, his voice…! It was special. His way of walking! You felt his security! Test: Who is your Jujutsu Kaisen waifu? Nobara Kugisaki Your waifu is a very independent person, so let’s not even talk about jealousy. She is also a person who takes care of herself a lot, so she doesn’t need a knight errant. Enjoy stable and healthy bonds, as well as mature enough to invite each other to progress in every sense, are you ready for it? Maki Zenin A tough girl who is going to have reservations, caution and a little indifference. Your type of waifu is definitely going to require a little bit of alertness because she might focus on something else or have enough pride to pay “too much” attention to you. However, your waifu is one of those very admirable girls who is skilled in everything. Lucky! Are you up to it? Waters with avoidant attachment. Mei Mei Wow, you’re the type of waifu that requires total dedication, attention and wallet, wild, dangerous! So you have to be too kind, you know, no 50 and 50 when paying the bill. Furthermore, your waifu likes details, in addition to a very busy dynamic, she is also the traveling type! Kasumi Miwa Your waifu should be kawaii, very kind and with a huge heart. And you must be very devoted and kind to her for everything to work well. You are the type who enjoys smiling wildly and walking through the parks without many worries. Furthermore, without a doubt, your ideal partner will pay attention to your kind essence, much more than your critical thinking and even your physical appearance; You should reciprocate in the same way. See also Grounded, the review Shoko Ieri Your ideal waifu is quite dark, a brave person who is definitely not afraid of anything and who exercises fair treatment for everyone. You know, she’s the one who enjoys horror movies and silence. Your waifu is reserved and very interesting. He knows how to manage his emotions very well and communicates in an appropriate way.

What do you think about it? Do you think you could be happy with this waifu from Jujutsu Kaisen?

The last chapter of the manga allowed us to see Sukuna facing Kashimo, after the loss of Gojo Satoru. However, in addition to An intense battle between electric shocks, an interesting conversation began to overshadow the movements.

The strongest sorcerer Jujutsu Kaisen shared the same doubts that the god of thunder now asks Sukuna, the king of curses, who has just received the chaotic tool again: kamutoke.

“If you are not weak and do not need anything from others, How do you manage to relate to them? How can you come to love?” asks Kashimo.to which Sukuna only responds with evasion, does being strong mean being lonely?

After this, we know that Kashimo is at his limit, while Sukuna shows his true formHow will this duel that has both of them at their physical limits end? ¡Jujutsu Kaisen is at the peak of its history!

