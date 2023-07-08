













Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Tengen and why is he so important?







Tengen is one of the new characters that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. He is a powerful shaman of crucial importance to the Tokyo College of Magic. He possesses a cursed technique thanks to which he is immortal. He is also in charge of the barriers that protect the school, however, he does not alter the basic principles of reality, so we are dealing with an extremely powerful character.

Tengen has a very particular appearance, however he is very kind and has grace to talk about it, he is also quite intelligent. On the other hand, Although he is immortal, his body ages, which is why he must change his container every 500 years to continue with the barrier.

This character from Jujutsu Kaisen has a genuine interest in keeping humanity safe, That is why he accepts and insists on his protection, since he knows what he can contribute.

Toji Fushiguro, Megumi’s father, finished off the last vessel so his current condition is uncertain.

Both the condition of the containers and the presentation of Tengen will be narrative threads of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where can I watch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen They will arrive in a deux cors format installment and will be available on Crunchyroll. The first season along with the movie are also available on the platform.

Also, the manga which is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami is still in publication. MangaPlus updates the installment every Sunday. The last chapter is 227 and the decisive battle between Gojo against Sukuna is set.

