Hajime Kashimo is known as God of Lightning and first appeared in the Culling Game arc. Although at first he had a direct confrontation with our favorite sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen, The characters quickly realized that both factions had a common goal.

Because of this, in the current arc of the manga, we can see the sorcerer fighting alongside Itadori and his remaining friends. Hajime Kashimo was introduced as an antagonist, is a sorcerer over 400 years old. He currently took on a new body as a container and has wanted to fight Sukuna since the beginning.

Below we present spoilers for alleged leaks of the new manga chapter.

Now that Hajime Kashimo is finally in front of the King of Curses, we are able to see that Sukuna’s abilities are far from over. The curse made him face an electric attack on Kashimo who, however, does not retreat and does not seem to suffer too much.

Sukuna reproaches him that now that Gojo is gone, he could be the strongest. And the King of Curses finally appears in his true form, although it was assumed that he could only become one single occasion – which he even avoided with Gojo -; The fact that he uses his reverse technique accounts for Hajime’s abilities.

However, we previously believed that Gojo had the upper hand, so nothing is certain in Jujutsu KaisenDoes he really have a chance against Sukuna?

Where can I read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

The last three chapters of the dark shonen are available on MangaPlus. They are published every Sunday at nine in the morning.

On the other hand, the anime (both seasons) plus the movie can be seen on the Crunchyroll platform. Remember that the second part of the anime returned in the fall season and is currently airing.

