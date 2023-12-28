













Jujutsu Kaisen: Where to read from now that the second season is over









In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, the end of the Shibuya incident occurs in chapter 136 of the mangawhich is about the conversation that Yuki Tsukumo and Geto – or rather the person who possesses his body – have about what the future holds for the world of sorcerers.

It is worth emphasizing that we are going to give you several spoilers, so if you are not up to date with the anime, we recommend that you wait and take a look at Crunchyroll to watch it and catch up with the anime based on the original work by Gege Akutami.

We also recommend:

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen now that the second season is over?

If you're ready to jump into manga after finishing watching the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, we'll tell you where to read from so you can continue with Gege Akutami's original story.

The first thing you should know is that Episode 137 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is the one that follows after the end of the Shibuya Incident arc and is named “White and hard” and it lets us see that the 23 prefectures of Tokyo are almost destroyed and that millions of curses have been released.

The local government is considering the possibility of making public the existence of curses and so on, however, they do not seem to agree. We then see a little girl in danger being rescued by Yuta Okkotsu, who finally makes an appearance after we first saw him in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga.

Now Yuta has the mission to kill Yuji Itadori, despite the fact that he is one of Satoru Gojo's students.

Now there are 5 points that you should know that indicate the direction of the series from this chapter:

Suguru Geto survived and was sentenced to death once again. Satoru Gojo is blamed for the Shibuya incident and that is why he has been exiled from this world, freeing him is a criminal act. Masamichi Yaga has the death penalty for inciting Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and causing the Shibuya Incident. The execution of Yuji Itadori's death sentence is cancelled, he must now be killed immediately. Yuta Okkotsu, a special grade sorcerer, is on a mission to kill Yuji Itadori.

From here is when the arc of the annihilation of Yuji Itadori begins, which gives rise to the Culling Game. Are you going to read Jujutsu Kaisen from now on? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)