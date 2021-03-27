This Friday the last episode of the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen. Because of that, many fans wondered whether or not it will have a second season.

But instead an animated film was announced, which will come from the same studio. MAPPA. Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is based on the volume of the manga of the same name, and which represents a prequel to the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen and whether it will have a second season or not

Here it should be noted that the new season was always a ‘maybe’, never a security. Not every successful or popular anime gets more episodes.

Yes, no one can rule out that this will happen over time, but from the looks of it, in this case there was no immediate announcement.

It is something that some already suspected based on the declarations from the programming director of MBS, Hajime Yokota. It is on this television station that anime is broadcast in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen: They confirm the movie, although it will not be a sequel

Some days ago, Yokota commented that he was not aware of any plans for a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Some did not believe him, simply because it was possible that even if he knew, he would not openly confirm it.

But from the looks of it, he was right… at least for the moment. What many were already anticipating was the announcement of the film. All because the domain name of this leaked before his statements.

The priority at the moment is the new animated film

There is no shortage of those who think that there is a possibility that the case of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with Jujutsu Kaisen. This anime, which he made ufotable, had a full first season.

In its final episode it was announced that the story would continue through a movie. Once it swept the Japanese box office, and became a popularity phenomenon, its new season was announced. But it didn’t happen before.

It took several months. The Adventures of Tanjirou Kamado and company ended in September 2019. His animated film was released more than a year later, in October 2020.

It will be in 2021 that he returns to Japanese television. It remains to be seen if we can expect a similar launch pattern with the animated adaptation of MAPPA. The animated film that we mentioned at the beginning will be out until winter. Now how is this interpreted?

Some might say ‘ah, it’s later this year’, but it might as well not be so. The reason is that winter applies in late 2021 and early 2022.

So a continuation of the story in the form of a second season could be delayed well into 2022, or even 2023.

The committee behind the anime doesn’t seem to have much of a problem waiting. Total, the same happened with Kimetsu no yaiba and it was a truly overwhelming success.

Is there enough material for a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen? At the moment it seems that it is, but the advantage of animating the prequel means that it gives its creator more time, Gege Akutami, to advance with the story.

That’s how MAPPA you will have more material to turn to. All that remains is to wait and see what happens. The first season is available in Crunchyroll.