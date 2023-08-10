













The Shibuya arc is one of the most anticipated by fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, this is particularly due to the change of tone in the narration and all the chaotic events that show us a very intense facet of the story.

However, it was mentioned that the second season of the anime would be coming in two parts and the time for a break has come. During the entire month of August, we will not have chapters of the sorcerer animeHowever, at the end of the month Studios MAPPA will surprise us.

On August 31, 2023, the second part of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen which will begin to animate the Shibuya arc.

The first part of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted the arc of the stellar vessel. This way we get to see Gojo next to Gheto, in his teenage years.

We even got to see a little Megumi and her father. However, very dark information was also revealed as to why Gheto decided to follow a path away from Gojo and the school.

The next part of the anime will present us with a darker story and it will return us to the characters we met in the first season.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you are not up to date with the series, you still have time to watch the episodes you are missing, before the anime returns to our screens.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen along with the movie Zero are available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, like the first part of the second season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQnsSGyIcmk

