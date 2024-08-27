Jujutsu Kaisen It is a very important dark shonen for the new era of manga and anime, it is one of the most brilliant installments that overwhelmed the world with a cold and unexpected spark, now that it comes to an end and closes a cycle, it is important to remember certain moments of the story and think about what we would like to see to fill the void that its series will leave. Let us remember that we are still waiting for the announcement of a new season or film.

Now that Jujutsu Kaisen is about to end, we have prepared a special article for you to recognize what you liked most about the manga or anime, so that you know what to watch now and stay in the world of manga and anime, We recommend series based on what you liked most about Gege Akutami’s dark shonen.

What to watch after the end of Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you liked the animation…

The sophisticated animation house that made Jujutsu Kaisen It is a MAPPA studio and although it was subject to complex criticism during the broadcast of the second season (for one episode in particular and for complaints from some of its animators), the series remains one of the most beautiful works.

STUDIO MAPPA follows on the heels of Ufotable’s quality, that has positioned the saga of Fate and of Demon Slayer. So if you are looking for quality and some magic, I recommend you Frieren: beyond the journey It is a very impressive story of magic and a journey of mourning, as it progresses, we notice how the canvas darkens and gives us more than just sour memories, it also shows intense battles and unexpected farewells. However, the tone is much sweeter, but it comes from the same animation house.

It is one of the best titles of late 2023 and early 2024.

If you liked the cast massacre…

CHECK YOURSELF, RIGHT? BUT BEFORE…

You should definitely take a dive in Devilman Crybaby, although it exceeds the mood of Jujutsu Kaisen, There are demons and battles, a lot of blood, and conflicts because monsters are full of nuances and changes, however, the sweet heart of Akira, the protagonist, is very similar to that of Itadori, and the colossal threat he must face is as overwhelming as Sukuna himself.

If you like definitive and raw endings, this series is for you. If you prefer to remain hopeful, you better reconsider your decision, I’m pretty sure that Devilman Crybaby It will make you think better about your existence in this world, just like Jujutsu Kaisen It will make you think about your role in this universe.

At the moment, Devilman Crybaby is available on the Netflix platform.

If you liked the genre…

Chainsaw Man and Jigokuraku They are dark shonen installments, just like Jujutsu Kaisen, In other words, they tell stories of protagonists in a suffocating and completely corrupt world, full of bad omens and everyday connections forged through winks developed in everyday life, jokes and the rudeness of love.

Denji (Chainsaw Man) is as red-haired as Yuji Itadori, He has lost many people, he is just as energetic and direct, but his playfulness and strange goals remain in his head, also the strength of his spirit is the same as Yuji’s.

Denji survives in a world full of demons and together with his friends he tries to overcome the obstacles. The series is split into two parts, with the second continuing in serialization through Shuēisha, while an anime film has been announced for the near future. Just like Yuji, Denji lost many people who will not return and who he will have to support in his life by translating them through experiences and actions.

Denji lives with a demon inside him, but it is more Kyubi style. Naruto —because the chainsaw demon has great affection for him for his resilience and his dreams. So he gives him part of his powers so that he can survive—.

For its part, in Jigokuraku, A shogun will send powerful criminals sentenced to death to explore unknown lands, The characters are accompanied by a swordsman who belongs to an important clan, the Yamada Asaemon, who is in the service of the shogunate and whose code of honor is inviolable. In pairs they will visit an unknown island that yearns to grotesquely devour them through beauty; the swordsmen will try to keep at bay the convicts who are looking for the elixir of life for the shogun, who promised that by giving him the potion, he will forgive them all their crimes.

Several stories with different characters with interesting pasts are interwoven to create moral and counter-systematic conflicts. A beautiful title in every sense.

At the momentso much Chainsaw Man as Jigokuraku are available on Crunchyroll.

If you liked the development of Yuji Itadori

Tanjiro is another of the protagonists who is full of a warm fire, has a big smile for everyone and learns to live together and help others. Friends are important to our protagonists who have built a new family.

Tanjiro is not very bright, but he is usually trusting of others, he tries hard and he also knows how to delegate, so his spirit is similar to that of Yuji Itadori who also has an impressive sound in his blood. The inheritance of strength, endurance and resilience that are exercised with kindness, friendliness and charisma will make you appreciate Tanjiro as much as Yuji.

Source: MAPPA study

If you liked the female characters…

We know that, Although Gege Akutami gave us excellent female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, towards the end of the series he was unable to maintain them, although now we could no longer consider it something so personal because in fact, he destroyed his entire cast.

In the end, If you liked the implacable and human female characters in which strength, sensuality and determination were mixed, you must take a dive into Claymore.

Claymore It is a dark fantasy anime in which we discover a cast of strong women who live with and destroy monsters, being themselves some of that. The most interesting thing is that we actually see pure strong girls, so there is a good opportunity out there where there is plenty of room for a horrible mystery.

If you liked sorcery and blood…

Fate Zero It is part of the never-ending Fate saga; Ufotable’s animation is a delight and the darkness, action, and relationships of friendship and romance that are presented are wonderful.

In Fate Zero We are introduced to several clans of wizards who seek to summon and obtain the Holy Grail, the mythical cup that will grant them any wish.

There are seven wizards who can use a relic to call a heroic spirit of one of the seven classes that exist, after thatthe pair of a magician and a mythical hero, seek to destroy other magicians and spirits, the world of magic that links with the reality of magicians as mere humans allows us to see the true cruelty and beauty of existence.

Source: Ufotable

No one could ever regret seeing Fate Zeroalthough perhaps yes Fate Aphocrypa. Does it beat you more than Jujutsu Kaisen?

Do you want to continue reading after the end of Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you’re looking for a new manga, you can follow some of Shuēisha’s most interesting shonen, which are still serialized in print and are also airing in anime adaptation, you can check Chainsaw Man, Kagurabachi, Kaiju No. 8 and Undead Unluck.

After the end of My Hero Academia, and the imminent outcome of Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen It seems that these are the titles that inherit and guarantee the path of anime and especially of dark shonen, what do you think about this?

So, what will you see after the end of Jujutsu KaisenHave you seen all the ones we mentioned? Do you think they are good series? We’ll read your comments.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.