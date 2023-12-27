













Jujutsu Kaisen: what time does the next episode come out, how and where to watch episode 47 of season 2









If you haven't started yet The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen we tell you that it has 23 chapterstotaling 47 of the entire series and covered two arcs: Gojo's past and the Shibuya Incident.

Jujutsu Kaisen: when is chapter 47 released

Through its official X account it was revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere its chapter 47 on Thursday, December 28,

It is worth noting that this will be the last episode of the second season and, until Map either Toho Animation give an official statement, we do not have a defined date for the premiere of the third.

The next chapter will be called “The Shibuya incident, closure of the portal” and this is his summary: While the sorcerers are in the final stage of the Shibuya incident, Choso realizes the true identity of whoever controls Geto's body. In this situation, Yuki Tsukumo, a special-level sorceress, appears.

The future of humanity – in its next step – is told by Yuki and the person behind Geto's body. The end of the incident brings ruin, chaos and the world suddenly changes forever.

Source: Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen, chapter 47: what time does it premiere

Many will consider it inconvenient, but the episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen are broadcast in Japan at the stroke of midnight, at around 11:56 p.m. (exactly). However, at least on our continent, the schedule is a little more flexible.

Mexico: 11:00 am

El Salvador: 11:00 am

Guatemala: 11:00 am

Costa Rica: 11:00 am

Nicaragua: 11:00 am

Honduras: 11:00 am

Colombia: 12:00 pm

Ecuador: 12:00 pm

Panama: 12:00 pm

Peru: 12:00 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 1:00 pm

Venezuela: 1:00 pm

Paraguay: 1:00 pm

Bolivia: 1:00 pm

Cuba: 1:00 pm

Argentina: 2:00 pm

Uruguay: 2:00 pm

Brazil: 2:00 pm

Chile: 2:00 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen, season 2: where to watch chapter 47

While in Japan you can enjoy the anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's work through television and streaming services, in our region it is possible to see chapter 47 of Jujutsu Kaisen through Crunchyrollwhich has the license and usually releases the episode two hours after it premieres in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Source: Mappa

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

Jujutsu Kaisen is the original work of Gege Akutami that tells us about a world where curses live among human beings and are the reason for the misfortune of many people. For the luck of the defenseless, there are sorcerers who are in charge of exorcising them.

The protagonist of this story is Yuji Itadori, a boy who is very strong and who has no prejudices towards other people, since he was well educated by his grandfather since he was a child. One day, he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a sorcerer who has the duty of exorcising a curse, however, the situation gets out of control because some students from the Occult Studies club at Yuji's school end up with one of Yuji's fingers. from Ryomen Sukuna, the greatest curse of all.

Yuji ends up eating Sukuna's finger and makes his body turn into some kind of container so that this curse can return. Now our protagonist's destiny is to die, but first he must get the rest of Sukuna's fingers and become a sorcerer.

Are you up to date with this anime? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

