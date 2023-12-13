













In Japan the premiere is the same day mentioned above but from 11:56 pm JST. It is on this side of the ocean that varies depending on the time zone.

On the West Coast of the United States it will be at 9:00 am PT (Pacific Time), while on the East Coast it will be from 12:00 pm ET (Eastern Time).

In central Mexico we talk about an intermediate schedule, which can also vary; We must not forget that four time zones apply in this country (Southeast, Central, Pacific and Northwest).

But limiting ourselves to central is because there are two hours difference with respect to PT, at least at this time of year.

And where can this anime be seen? Well, via Crunchyroll, which is the video-on-demand service with the rights for Latin America and other regions.

Fountain: MAPPA.

It should be noted that the Crunchyroll broadcast is as close as possible to the simulcast or simultaneous transmission from Japan of Jujutsu Kaisen. But there is an additional delay due to the time it takes to localize each episode in multiple languages.

Regarding what can be expected from episode 21 of Season 2 of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen is Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo's battle against the infamous and evil Mahito, which is on another level.

Mahito has caused countless deaths at this stage in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen and until now no one had been able to stop him.

But it seems that Itadori and Todo are giving him much more trouble than he himself would have thought.

Fountain: MAPPA.

So he brings out all the dirty tricks on his side, and many of them have to do with the humans they have the misfortune to encounter. So the battle is in full swing and anything can happen.

