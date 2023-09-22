













It is worth emphasizing that what is coming is full of spoilers and we could ruin you – for a week at least – everything that is happening with Jujutsu Kaisen. So if you don’t want to suffer, don’t continue reading. Take a look at Manga Plus and catch up.

What happened between chapter 235 and 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The battle between Sukuna and Gojo seemed over in Jujutsu Kaisen 235

Jujutsu Kaisen continued the fight between Sukuna and gojo. Although the duel was not that even, we did see that the sorcerer was doing a great job of keeping the King of Curses at bay, which is expected.

Even the handling of the narrative is very exciting and honestly everything is clear. Now, here comes the spoiler of the size of the Azteca Stadium. gojo He manages to use his best ability to stop Sukuna and even, at the very end, Yuji says that he really won, because the King of Curses’ technique, Mahoraga, had been countered.

For a week, all fans were aware of everything that was going to happen, until the plot and the fear of many began to leak.

Jujutsu Kaisen 236: Gojo is split in 2 and reunited with his friends

Chapter 236 Jujutsu Kaisen starts with gojo in a kind of waiting room at an airport. He meets Geto and they start talking. The bad thing is that Yuji, Nobara and Megumi’s teacher realizes that things are very bad because he is seeing several former classmates, including Nanami.

The issue here is that it is not well defined whether or not it is a hallucination on the part of gojoHowever, the talk is so open and clear that it seems like everyone is waiting for the plane to go to the afterlife. All that in a nutshell.

Sukuna explains that Mahoraga’s adaptation happened very slowly and with so many attacks received, he simply adapted to the infinite of gojo and managed to defeat him, breaking him in two. However, there is a theme in the available translation, because it talks about dimensions and realities.

The soul of gojo perhaps it is not completely finished, but Gege Akutami will solve that later. Finally, the next character to face Sukuna will be Kashimo Hajime, the God of Thunder.

Do you think we’ve already seen the end of Gojo? Why didn’t he see Nobara in the afterlife if she should be dead too? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

