The most important sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen They are usually loaded with tragedy. The latest losses have been devastating for the fandom that still refuses to let go of Gojo Satoru.
Now that the most powerful sorcerer is dead, Will someone be able to finish off Sukuna? Well, there might be some chance for humanity.
However, for Yuji Itadori the outlook is becoming increasingly darker, the curses of Jujutsu Kaisen They really seem impossible to defeat. Have you ever wondered what kind of evil you could be? Would you be as powerful as Sukuna? Would you be intense like Rika?
We challenge you to discover it through our special test:
Who do you prefer to have a date with?
You go to visit a friend, you walk into their living room, what’s the first thing you see?
Someone is kicking a puppy, what are you doing?
What is the best and most beautiful thing in the world?
You have five pesos, you are very hungry, but it is your friend’s birthday, what do you do?
What is the best moment in a relationship?
What do you upload to your Instagram?
What is your favorite season of the year?
What is your favorite anime genre?
Sukuna
Well, but you do have a completely altered conception of reality. And yes, you are special, with your ways and everything, but remember that people have many faces, we are not absolute and even if you enjoy your solitude and your skill, remember that you are mortal and that you can get something good of others. Don’t isolate yourself too much. Goes? The world and people have things to offer and so do you to others.
Mahito
Oh no, coexistence is very difficult for you, suddenly you must feel very unique and detergent. Note that Mahito is a bit unbearable, I hope you are like that on your worst days only. I know humanity is stressful but look, there are all kinds of people in the world, so we don’t have to hate everyone. We’re not perfect either, okay?
Hanami
Let’s see crazy environmental protector, it seems that you care a lot about living beings and so on. And yes, people harm nature and animals and we don’t like them, right? But, look, the world is infested with people with different personalities, don’t get too bitter because with this you won’t be able to improve anything. Let’s act individually and with a lot of passion, perhaps in this way we will infect more people without becoming obsessive curses.
Game
Tssss… life in the world is difficult, you know? How much time passes and we are still here, working, thinking and stepping into space. Terrible! In short, the fact of treasuring the past, along with the cultures that worshiped the land and were spiritual in different ways, is a bit cumbersome, especially because even if you long for it, it is no longer there. We live today and it is necessary to contextualize ourselves so as not to suffer more, the world in itself is hurtful. Love the land but love it as it is today.
Rika
Love must sometimes be seen as the greatest curse. No? Well, it is okay to be a devoted person, however, remember that you are the most important thing in your life. At the end of the day, you are with you all the time, right? Don’t let love get in the way of your self-love, always take care of yourself. I know it’s easier said than done. But, cheer up.
So, what do you think? Did you like the result? Remember that being a curse is bad for the heart, we suggest that you avoid it as much as possible.
Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?
The complete installment of the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Crunchyroll. The first season and the movie are on the platform.
On the other hand, the second season that is currently broadcast broadcasts a new episode every Thursday. Let us remember that the installment was released in deux cours format and currently has 9 episodes, while the previous one had 24 chapters.
