













Jujutsu Kaisen: What curse would you be according to your personality?









The most important sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen They are usually loaded with tragedy. The latest losses have been devastating for the fandom that still refuses to let go of Gojo Satoru.

Now that the most powerful sorcerer is dead, Will someone be able to finish off Sukuna? Well, there might be some chance for humanity.

Source: Studio MAPPA

However, for Yuji Itadori the outlook is becoming increasingly darker, the curses of Jujutsu Kaisen They really seem impossible to defeat. Have you ever wondered what kind of evil you could be? Would you be as powerful as Sukuna? Would you be intense like Rika?

We challenge you to discover it through our special test:

Who do you prefer to have a date with? With whoever wants to go for a walk in the park. See also Gotham Knights, video diary on the open world of Gotham City and its peculiarities Do I have to go outrrrr? Passed. Who is going to force me? With friends? With a book. With my partner, obviously. You go to visit a friend, you walk into their living room, what’s the first thing you see? The pre-Hispanic ornament that must be there. The chairs around the table. The flowers over the dining room. I don’t visit friends. I’m looking for people, people who are there, to say hello. Someone is kicking a puppy, what are you doing?

I directly ask him to try to kick someone his size. And I tell him that next time I will kick him just because he passes by me. Well, it happened quickly, imagine that he wants to kick me. I stare at him. I pretend I’ll call animal protection. What’s wrong with him? Such nonsense, I ask you to stop kicking him, face to face. What is the best and most beautiful thing in the world? I. Nature and animals. Mother Earth. Love. Me in all my moments, presentations and collaborations. You have five pesos, you are very hungry, but it is your friend’s birthday, what do you do? I buy her a little flower. I buy him an ice cream. I bought myself an ice cream. I can buy a sweet one for each one. What do I do of what? That’s not enough for me at all. What is the best moment in a relationship? Ahhhh, the end? When they’re finally going to stop seeing each other, jsjsjs. When you know each other well enough, about halfway through the relationship. The beginning, the golden age, the past. None, being with someone always involves loss of time and space. It is a total waste. Every moment is built and each one is perfect. What do you upload to your Instagram? Photographs of what I like. See also The reason why Final Fantasy is exclusive to PS5 is given Photographs of my partner and my friends. Landscape photographs. Photographs of me. Photographs of flowersssss. What is your favorite season of the year? Summer. They all have their own thing. Autumn. Spring. Winter. What is your favorite anime genre? Shoujo. Spokon. Seinen. Shounen. Comedy. Test: Jujutsu Kaisen personality Sukuna Well, but you do have a completely altered conception of reality. And yes, you are special, with your ways and everything, but remember that people have many faces, we are not absolute and even if you enjoy your solitude and your skill, remember that you are mortal and that you can get something good of others. Don’t isolate yourself too much. Goes? The world and people have things to offer and so do you to others. Mahito Oh no, coexistence is very difficult for you, suddenly you must feel very unique and detergent. Note that Mahito is a bit unbearable, I hope you are like that on your worst days only. I know humanity is stressful but look, there are all kinds of people in the world, so we don’t have to hate everyone. We’re not perfect either, okay? Hanami Let’s see crazy environmental protector, it seems that you care a lot about living beings and so on. And yes, people harm nature and animals and we don’t like them, right? But, look, the world is infested with people with different personalities, don’t get too bitter because with this you won’t be able to improve anything. Let’s act individually and with a lot of passion, perhaps in this way we will infect more people without becoming obsessive curses. Game Tssss… life in the world is difficult, you know? How much time passes and we are still here, working, thinking and stepping into space. Terrible! In short, the fact of treasuring the past, along with the cultures that worshiped the land and were spiritual in different ways, is a bit cumbersome, especially because even if you long for it, it is no longer there. We live today and it is necessary to contextualize ourselves so as not to suffer more, the world in itself is hurtful. Love the land but love it as it is today. See also Belarusian-based Sad Cat Studio delays upcoming game due to Russia's war in Ukraine Rika Love must sometimes be seen as the greatest curse. No? Well, it is okay to be a devoted person, however, remember that you are the most important thing in your life. At the end of the day, you are with you all the time, right? Don’t let love get in the way of your self-love, always take care of yourself. I know it’s easier said than done. But, cheer up.

So, what do you think? Did you like the result? Remember that being a curse is bad for the heart, we suggest that you avoid it as much as possible.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen 236 shows what the afterlife is like and how friends meet again

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The complete installment of the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Crunchyroll. The first season and the movie are on the platform.

On the other hand, the second season that is currently broadcast broadcasts a new episode every Thursday. Let us remember that the installment was released in deux cours format and currently has 9 episodes, while the previous one had 24 chapters.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)