Good news for all fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘. Although the manga is currently on hiatus for a while, it was announced that a film based on the popular mangaka creation is already in the works. Gege Akutami.

The film will adapt the manga, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘which works as a prequel to the current series and will focus on the story of Yuta okkotsu during his first year within the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech. In addition, it was announced that its premiere, in Japanese theaters, will be on December 24, 2021.

A special date in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe

The premiere date may make you think that the creators wanted to give a Christmas gift to the fans, but in reality the date was chosen because of an event within ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘. December 24 is when the ‘Night Parade of the 100 Demons‘one of the most important points of the prequel.

This movie will serve to satisfy fans’ appetites a bit while they wait for the second season of the anime. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, the popularity of the first season is enough to hope that the studio will give the green light for a sequel.

The first season also helped more people get to know the manga of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘. After its premiere, the manga’s sales increased by 590% between October 2020 and April 2021 according to information from Anime News Network. Perhaps this growth was the one that put a huge burden on the mangaka, Gege Akutami, and that is why he preferred to stop him for a while and take care of his health.

We do not know if the movie of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘will hit theaters on this side of the world, but surely fans will be able to see it on a streaming service, because lately these platforms have brought many animes to offer to their subscribers.

If you want more anime news, we recommend:

Fountain.



