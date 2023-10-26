













In episode 38 of Jujutsu Kaisen which is called Tremors begins with Mei Mei facing a curse that already got her in trouble already Ui Ui because they are locked in a domain. However, Mei Mei’s crow-controlling curse is enough to escape and leave us facing the duel she will have with Kenjakuthe character who controls Geto’s body.

Now, this was just the huge spoiler at the beginning of episode 38 of the Shibuya incident. What follows is the connection of the previous events, it is even a question that, when you see it happen, you realize that what follows is going to get very ugly.

What follows could ruin your experience, so we recommend that you stop reading if you are not up to date with the anime of this series. Well, if it’s already clear, let’s go with the spoiler.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso endangers the school of wizardry

In episode 38 of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen It continues with the events that occur around the Shibuya incident where we see how Kenjaku continues to pull the strings of the curses that want to end the sorcerers, especially with Gojo Satoru and take over Sukuna, who is still inside the body of Yuji Itadori.

Source: Mappa

On stage we have Nanami, Maki Zenin and Naobito, who manages to catch a curse which turns out to be much more complicated than normal. Even two top-level sorcerers can’t handle her and end up locked in her domain.

Here the combat is not so uneven because Nanami, Maki and Naobito, despite their injuries, continue fighting. When the situation gets complicated, we see how Megumi Fushiguro appears to try to counteract the curse’s dominance with her own.

The point is that the plan is to leave the domain where they are locked instead of fighting from within in order to win, however, just at the moment when everyone is thinking of escaping, Toji appears, who somehow manages to revive.

Source: Mappa

That’s where the episode ends and things get complicated for our heroes.

Why is it the point of no return in Jujusu Kaisen?

He Shibuya incident It is a very special arc in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen because it sets a course where “the fun” becomes very tense for all the protagonists. Let’s say that it is not only the innocent ones who begin to drop like flies, there are more and the situation becomes very complicated for everyone.

Those who are up to date with the manga know that many fans will certainly be traumatized. Even on the Crunchyroll forums there is discussion about the episode and how it ended. We’ll see if you’re ready for that fateful moment when “happiness” is over.

Are you up to date with Jujutsu Kaisen? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

