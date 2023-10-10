













Jujutsu Kaisen vs. SPY x FAMILY: Gojo against Anya comes true with this epic animation









That is what you can see in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note. This is how what appeared in a meme managed to have an animated counterpart thanks to the talent of the fans. The video editing work is something that attracts attention.

There we can see Satoru Gojo in a scene taken from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen turning around and the one who appears in front of him is Anya from SPY x FAMILY.

We recommend: SPY x FAMILY listens to the fans and encourages us with a memorable meme.

It’s as if she confronts him in the same way as the enemies this accomplished sorcerer has faced.

Obviously, the smallest Forger couldn’t do anything against Gojo but that’s precisely what makes the scene funny. Contrast is what makes you smile.

Fountain: Twitter.

The anime scene comes from the manga of SPY x FAMILY and a chapter known as Extra Mission 2. Although this part of the story does not have a precise chronology, many expected it to be in the first season.

For some reason the studios CloverWorks and Wit Studio, in charge of the series, left it out of the first wave of episodes and preferred it to be a story with which to start the second.

It is in this way that this part of SPY x FAMILY was ready to mix it with the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen. This had already happened but only by resuming both manga, which does not have the same impact.

Fountain: Twitter.

As can be seen, this coincidence had to occur with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen so that everything fit together in the best possible way. It is certain that this meme will still give a lot to talk about in the future. It’s just a matter of waiting.

Apart from SPY x FAMILY and Jujutsu Kaisen We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)